Massive Weekend of Recruiting Visits Approaching for Colorado
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The Colorado Buffaloes have a big weekend ahead as they will be hosting numerous recruits that they hope to add to their 2027 recruiting class. Here are some of the known recruits that will be in Boulder on the weekend of June 5 per Charlie Strella of Buffaloes Wire and all of their ratings and rankings according to 247Sports.
Kenny Fairley, Defensive Lineman
Kenny Fairley is a 6-0, 270 pound defensive lineman out of Fairburn, Georgia. He is rated as a there-star recruit and ranked as the No. 148 defensive lineman in class of 2027.
Fairley has been committed to Colorado since April of 2026. He is one of their nine commits so far in the 2027 class.
JiQuan Rogers, Edge Rusher
JiQuan Rogers is a 6-3, 225 pound edge rusher out of Birmingham, Alabama. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 91 edge rusher in the 2027 class.
Khing Thibodeaux, Defensive Lineman
Khing Thibodeaux is a 6-2, 260 pound efensive lineman out of Garland, Texas. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 45 defensive lineman in the class of 2027.
Samari Howard, Safety
Samari Howard is a 5-11, 168 pound safety out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 71 safety in the class of 2027.
Jovan Pulliam, Linebacker
Jovan Pulliam is a 6-1, 230 pound linebacker out of Hoover, Alabama. He is rated as a three star recruit and ranked as the No. 106 edge in the class of 2027.
Jaiden Lindsay, Offensive Lineman
Jaiden Lindsay is a 6-3, 300 pound interior offense lineman out of Olney, Maryland. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 65 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2027.
Ryan Ferdinand, Wide Receiver
Ryan Ferdinand is a 5-10, 170 pound wide receiver out of West Palm Beach, Florida. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 162 wide receiver in 2027 recruiting class.
Gage Luther, Offensive Lineman
Gage Luther is a 6-5, 300 pound interior offensive lineman out of Pontotoc, Mississippi. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 121 offensive lineman in the class of 2027.
Parker Keenan, Tight End
Parker Keenan is a 6-5, 230 pound tight end out of Clarksville, Tennessee. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 67 tight end in the 2027 class.
Buffaloes 2027 Recruiting Class
Colorado's nine commits so far in the 2027 class consists of four that are rated as a "blue chips," meaning being rated either four of five stars. Rivals has this class ranked No. 34 in the country and No. 2 in the Big 12 conference.
That's a big step up from where their 2026 class was ranked. That class was slated as the No. 67 class in the country and the No. 15 class in the Big 12.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI, Oregon Ducks On SI and Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1