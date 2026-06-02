Massive Weekend of Recruiting Visits Approaching for Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes have a big weekend ahead as they will be hosting numerous recruits that they hope to add to their 2027 recruiting class. Here are some of the known recruits that will be in Boulder on the weekend of June 5 per Charlie Strella of Buffaloes Wire and all of their ratings and rankings according to 247Sports.

Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images | Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Kenny Fairley, Defensive Lineman

Kenny Fairley is a 6-0, 270 pound defensive lineman out of Fairburn, Georgia. He is rated as a there-star recruit and ranked as the No. 148 defensive lineman in class of 2027.

Fairley has been committed to Colorado since April of 2026. He is one of their nine commits so far in the 2027 class.

JiQuan Rogers, Edge Rusher

JiQuan Rogers is a 6-3, 225 pound edge rusher out of Birmingham, Alabama. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 91 edge rusher in the 2027 class.

Khing Thibodeaux, Defensive Lineman

Khing Thibodeaux is a 6-2, 260 pound efensive lineman out of Garland, Texas. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 45 defensive lineman in the class of 2027.

Samari Howard, Safety

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Samari Howard is a 5-11, 168 pound safety out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 71 safety in the class of 2027.

Jovan Pulliam, Linebacker

Jovan Pulliam is a 6-1, 230 pound linebacker out of Hoover, Alabama. He is rated as a three star recruit and ranked as the No. 106 edge in the class of 2027.

Jaiden Lindsay, Offensive Lineman

Jaiden Lindsay is a 6-3, 300 pound interior offense lineman out of Olney, Maryland. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 65 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2027.

Ryan Ferdinand, Wide Receiver

Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Ryan Ferdinand is a 5-10, 170 pound wide receiver out of West Palm Beach, Florida. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 162 wide receiver in 2027 recruiting class.

Gage Luther, Offensive Lineman

Gage Luther is a 6-5, 300 pound interior offensive lineman out of Pontotoc, Mississippi. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 121 offensive lineman in the class of 2027.

Parker Keenan, Tight End

Parker Keenan is a 6-5, 230 pound tight end out of Clarksville, Tennessee. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 67 tight end in the 2027 class.

Buffaloes 2027 Recruiting Class

Andre Adams stands for a portrait after announcing his commitment to the University of Colorado during a ceremony at Antioch High School on Tuesday, April, 14, 2026 in Antioch. | NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado's nine commits so far in the 2027 class consists of four that are rated as a "blue chips," meaning being rated either four of five stars. Rivals has this class ranked No. 34 in the country and No. 2 in the Big 12 conference.

That's a big step up from where their 2026 class was ranked. That class was slated as the No. 67 class in the country and the No. 15 class in the Big 12.

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