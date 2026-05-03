Colorado Buffaloes Eyeing Four-Star Defensive Back Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes are looking to make a big splash for their second defensive back recruit of their 2027 class.

On Friday, Colorado extended an offer to four-star defensive back recruit Bryce Woods out of Georgia. He would be the Buffs’ second defensive back in the class and the second four-star recruit, but Colorado has a ways to go before landing Woods.

How Bryce Woods became a four-star recruit

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Woods has been a three-year starter on the varsity team for the Woodward Academy War Eagles in College Park, Georgia.

As a freshman, Woods was a rotational defensive back, but as a sophomore, he became a regular piece of the War Eagles’ defense. That year, he recorded 31 tackles, 26 of which were unassisted, a sack and eight pass breakups.

The 6-2, 175-pound defensive back built on that standout campaign with another terrific year in 2025, namely in pass coverage. Woods’s tackles took a slight dip from 31 to 28, with 21 unassisted. He failed to record a sack, but did record one quarterback hurry.

But with the slight dip in those categories, Woods became a turnover machine. He tallied six interceptions while forcing and recovering a fumble despite having just one forced turnover in his high school career to that point.

Colorado’s recruiting battle for Bryce Woods

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Woods is highly sought after, as 247Sports lists him as a four-star recruit, the No. 20 recruit from the state of Georgia, the No 27 defensive back and the No. 204 overall prospect in the class of 2027.

He has received 36 FBS offers, 22 of which are from Power Four programs. But Colorado will mostly be battling five other programs.

Those schools are the ones he’s set up visits to. According to Rivals, Woods has already taken unofficial visits to both Auburn and Ole Miss. He also has official visits to Mississippi State on May 29, Virginia Tech on June 5 and Ohio State on June 12, according to 247Sports.

As it stands, Rivals believes Ohio State to be leading the pack, giving 50.9 percent confidence to the Buckeyes landing a commitment from Woods. This makes sense, as Woods has shown great interest in the Buckeyes since they extended an offer his way in October of 2025. He’s taken two unofficial visits to Columbus in addition to the official visit he’ll be taking in June.

The Buckeyes present stout competition for Colorado, but if coach Deion Sanders and his staff can get a visit on the calendar soon, the Buffs could be in the running quickly.

How Bryce Woods would boost Colorado’s recruiting class

Andre Adams announces his commitment to the University of Colorado during a ceremony at Antioch High School on Tuesday, April, 14, 2026 in Antioch. | NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado has three commitments in the 2027 class at this point, two of which are on the defensive side of the ball.

The only offensive player the Buffaloes have landed a commitment from is four-star quarterback Andre Adams. His commitment did a good amount to boost Colorado in the recruiting class rankings for 2027, moving the Buffs from 76th to 58th in the country on April 14.

Colorado has since moved up one spot to 57th, but a second four-star joining its ranks could propel the Buffaloes deep into the top-50.

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