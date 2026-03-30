Colorado Coach Makes Bold Prediction About Defensive Coordinator Chris Marve

Colorado Buffaloes defensive run game coordinator and defensive ends coach George Helow spoke to the media after Monday's spring practice, and he shared some candid thoughts about Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Marve.

George Helow Raves About Chris Marve

"I've known about Chris Marve for a long time. We played against each other in college. Really, really high character dude, so that's the thing that means the most to me right off the bat. He's a man of principle, he's a man of integrity, does stuff the right way. He's buttoned up. He's very organized, he's very detailed, he's very passionate. He's high energy, he's enthusiastic. He knows how to run a room.

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. | Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Helow and Marve both played in the SEC during their college days, with Helow an Ole Miss Rebel safety and Marve a Vanderbilt Commodore linebacker, from 2008-2010. Now, they find themselves on the same coaching staff under Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.

Helow joined the staff in 2024 under former defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, and according to Helow, "Coach Prime" might have a hidden gem on his coaching staff with Marve.

Sanders initially hired Marve as Colorado's linebackers coach before he was promoted to the defensive coordinator role, the vacancy caused in February by Livingston's departure to the Denver Broncos.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Helow has had stops in his career at blue blood programs like Alabama and Michigan, and he revealed a bold prediction for Marve's success as a coach.

"He's got a lot of wisdom, not just for his age. I'm comparing him to the people that I've been around in the past, that some of them are multiple of them are head coaches in the National Football League. He commands the room. I think he'll definitely be a Power Four head coach at a blue blood type program. He's got that type of ability, and just a really good person," Helow said about Marve.

"So it's been a it's been a privilege to stay on another year at the University of Colorado, and it's a great opportunity as with some of the other coaches and new additions to the staff that we've brought in. So I'm really excited about it, and I'm looking forward to working with him this fall," Helow continued.

Early Standouts in Colorado Buffaloes EDGE Room

While speaking to the media after Monday's practice, Helow also highlighted some of the Buffaloes players that have been standing out in the spring. In addition to some of the more experienced Buffs, Helow revealed some of the younger names to watch for heading into the 2026 season.

Michigan linebacker coach George Helow reacts to a play against Rutgers during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. | Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

"I'm really pleased with the things that I'm seeing right now. I think our whole recruiting office did a really good job, and the recruiting season, of getting guys in here that are good character guys that love football, that wanna be great, that want to be coached," Helow said. "You know, got some older guys in the room. Some of the guys that you'll meet with today, Toby (Anene), Sama (Kamara), and Vili (Taufatofua), they're leading the charge right now, Manny's (Immanuel Ezeogu) doing a great job."

"There's some guys that are younger guys (Amil) Talib, of course, K Salt (Kylan Salter) has moved to that room. He's doing a really good job high energy, high effort guy. And then Lamont Lester (Jr.), he's a young guy, so hoping some of the younger guys are going to continue to come along. And the older guys right now are the ones that are leading it, but we don't have a depth chart. We have a rep chart," he continued.

Colorado's spring game is scheduled for April 11, and Buffaloes fans will have a chance to watch both the older leaders and the younger additions compete. Based off of Helow's comments, the Buffaloes defense will likely have some unique combinations throughout the spring as they determine both the starters and rotations.

"We're changing up the groups practice to practice. You get what you earn. We have very high standards and expectations and if you don't practice a certain way, we go on to the next guy. So we're mixing it up, we're changing up the rotation. we're seeing what everybody's talent and ability is right now, what their superpower is. And we're putting guys in good positions to be able to make plays," said Helow.