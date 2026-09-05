Colorado Buffaloes' Most Eye-Catching Stat in Win Over Georgia Tech

Stephen A. Smith liked Colorado’s 183 rushing yards. He liked Georgia Tech’s 51 even more.

The ESPN commentator used Friday’s First Take to praise the Colorado Buffaloes after their dramatic 14-13 win in Atlanta. Colorado had lost 27-20 to the same Georgia Tech team last season, and Smith said the Buffs had ‘avenged this loss’ before turning to the part of the performance that impressed him the most.

“I’m happy for him. Let me get that out of the way. I’m happy for him,” Smith said of Colorado Coach Deion Sanders. “I think it's important to get off to a good start.”

Stephen A. Smith focused on 51, not 183

Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Marve's unit held Georgia Tech to 51 rushing yards on 30 carries. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s new offense gave Smith plenty to like. Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s group ran for 183 yards on 49 carries, nearly four times Georgia Tech’s 51 rushing yards.

“Everybody’s looking at the fact that they rushed for 183 yards. We know how putrid their running game was over the last two years,” Smith said. “They outrushed Georgia Tech 183 to 51. I’m very, very happy about that.”

Then he moved to the number he cared about more.

“What I’m ecstatic about is two things. You only gave up 51 yards rushing,” Smith said.

Colorado allowed 222.5 rushing yards per game last year. In the rematch, defensive coordinator Chris Marve’s unit held Georgia Tech to 51 yards on 30 carries and kept the Yellow Jackets’ offense out of the end zone.

Colorado Buffaloes defense gave Stephen A. Smith the change he wanted

Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's offense ran 49 times for 183 yards in the season opener. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Smith’s praise was not based on one defensive stat. He looked at the way Colorado changed the kind of game Georgia Tech had been able to play against it.

“It clearly appears as if it’s corrected the error of its ways, not just because they ran the football, but because they stopped the run and you held Georgia Tech to 13 points,” Smith said. “That is what I need to see.”

"You held Georgia Tech to thirteen points. ... That is a strong, strong step in the right direction."@stephenasmith praises Colorado for their win against Georgia Tech 👏 pic.twitter.com/YRZOmV7feS — First Take (@FirstTake) September 4, 2026

Georgia Tech wide receiver Rahkeem scored the Yellow Jackets’ only touchdown on a 100-yard kickoff return. Smith made sure to separate that special teams mistake from what Colorado’s defense did.

“And by the way, didn’t give up a touchdown,” Smith said. “Okay, got to correct those errors.”

The contrast with 2025 was hard to miss. Georgia Tech ran for 320 yards on 47 carries in its 27-20 win at Folsom Field. But this time, Colorado made the Yellow Jackets earn almost everything through the air.

Stephen A. Smith tied the win back to Deion Sanders

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) rushes the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith also connected the result to what Sanders said after Colorado’s difficult finish last season.

“When they struggled last year, Prime sat up there and told everybody, enjoy it now because this ain’t going to happen to us again,” Smith said. “And now he goes out there, and he backs it up.”

Colorado still has plenty to prove after one game, and Smith did not pretend otherwise. His point was simpler. The Buffaloes showed a running game, stopped the run, and won a road game against the team that beat them a year ago.

“But the fact that your defense didn’t give up a touchdown and only gave up 51 yards rushing, that is a strong, strong step in the right direction,” Smith said. “I like that. I’m happy about that.”

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