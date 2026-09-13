Colorado Buffaloes' Most Frustrating Penalty Calls in Win Over Weber State

Colorado cruised to a 52-21 victory over Weber State on Saturday afternoon at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes improved to 2-0 on the season as they lead at halftime and never looked back as Colorado was able to put together their most impressive performance yet of this young season so far.

While Colorado’s offensive explosion was the biggest story of the afternoon, the officiating also provided several moments that caught the attention of fans. While it was a fairly clean, smooth game, there were multiple penalties throughout the matchup that stood out. None of the calls ultimately determined the outcome but are worth noting when looking at how each team played.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three Calls That Stood Out

Three Colorado penalties resulted in “no play” which ended up being one of the most noticeable aspects in terms of penalties throughout Saturday’s game. The Buffaloes were flagged twice for delay of game and once for a false start which stopped action before the plays could develop.

The first came when Colorado was called for delay of game against Colorado defensive back Boo Carter. The five-yard penalty moved the ball from the Weber State 25-yard line to the 30-yard line. Before the next snap, the penalty forced Colorado to move backward.

Colorado was later flagged for a false start against Colorado offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden. That five-yard penalty moved the ball from the Weber State 37-yard line to the 42-yard line. Unlike a penalty that occurs during a live play, a false start immediately stops the action because the offense legally, cannot move before the snap.

The third notable Colorado penalty came when punter Damon Greaves was called for the delay of game. The five-yard penalty moved the ball from Colorado’s 39-yard line to the 34-yard line and once again resulted in a “no play.”

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Weber State Wildcats running back Omar Shah (0) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although none of these penalties were particularly damaging to Colorado’s ultimate victory, they did cost the Buffaloes some valuable field position.

Colorado was able to overcome all three mistakes against the Wildcats but those types of penalties could have been more threatening to a Colorado victory if they hadn’t played the way they did.

The Buffs committed 13 penalties for 107 yards compared to only six flags thrown on Weber State, resulting in 55 yards.

Weber State Provides a First Down for Colorado

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes huddle before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weber State defensive tackle Tevita Paongo was called for a 15-yard personal foul. The penalty ended up moving the ball from the Colorado 29-yard line to the Colorado 44-yard line. The penalty gave the Buffaloes an automatic first down as well, making it much more impactful than any of the five-yard penalties called against the Buffaloes.

Instead of having to deal with the situation at the Colorado 29-yard line, the Buffaloes gained 15 yards and a fresh set of downs for the team. Personal fouls can be particularly costly because they can dramatically change field position while extending the opponent’s possession.

The contrast between these penalties was notable. Colorado’s three penalties stopped plays and cost the Buffaloes five yards each. Weber State’s personal foul directly benefited the Buffaloes by moving the ball 15 yards, awarding them with a first down.

Sept. 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA: Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) is lifted by offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden (51) after Lewis' touchdown run during the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

None of the penalties became a deciding factor threatening the result of the game. Colorado continued to control the game and eventually pulled away for a 52-21 win. The Buffaloes’ ability to overcome their own mistakes, combined with Weber State’s inability to keep pace meant that the penalties remained an incredibly minor part of the day.

A delay of game or false start won’t matter much when a team is winning by more than 30 points, but those mistakes can become much more important against stronger competition.

Ultimately, these few penalties stood out because of how they affected individual plays but they did not take away from Colorado’s dominant performance.

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