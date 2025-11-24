Colorado Buffaloes Reach New Low in Big 12 Power Rankings
Will things ever be the same again?
It's the final countdown on the Big 12's wild regular season, and three programs are still hunting for a College Football Playoff berth. Coach Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes have cratered, many are bumbling, but some are rumbling towards impressive years in college football's looniest power conference.
Which of its cast of characters rose and fell in our penultimate Big 12 power rankings?
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Record: 1-10 (0-8 Big 12)
So close, yet unfathomably far. Oklahoma State had fingertips on its first conference win of 2025 before the older cousin of UCF hopped into the Bounce House. The Cowboys will have nostalgia for their 14-point halftime lead before one last shot at elusive victory against Iowa State.
15. Colorado Buffaloes
Record: 3-8 (1-6 Big 12)
Well, there it is. The Buffs are their conference's second-worst team after a loss to Arizona State last Saturday. Running back Ronald Coleman's first career carry-turned-fumble that promptly preluded a 90-yard Sun Devils score was a tragic microcosm of how year three of the "Coach Prime" era teetered into trouble.
14. UCF Knights
Record: 5-6 (2-6 Big 12)
UCF remains bowl eligible despite a Thanksgiving grocery list of nasty defeats, and even some yucky wins. A late field goal against Oklahoma State capped the latest of those before a year's wrap-up with BYU in Provo.
13. Kansas Jayhawks
Record: 5-6 (3-5 Big 12)
A rather uninspiring year for coach Lance Leipold and company. Kansas evaporated in Ames and must spoil Utah's season this Saturday to sneak into bowl status.
12. West Virginia Mountaineers
Record: 4-7 (2-6 Big 12)
WVU had a bye before a battle with Goliath. The Mountaineers have been frisky lately, but will need much more than that to top Texas Tech this Saturday.
11. Baylor Bears
Record: 5-6 (3-5 Big 12)
Coach Dave Aranda's job is safe per recent reports, but not as a compliment. A Baylor season that started with Heisman shouts for quarterback Sawyer Robertson has quietly gone awry, with a fourth loss in five games coming last Saturday to Arizona.
10. Kansas State Wildcats
Record: 5-6 (4-4 Big 12)
Quite easily, K-State has been the Big 12's strangest team all season. After barely scoring enough to beat Oklahoma State, the Wildcats had Utah on upset alert thanks to a program-record 293 rushing yards from sophomore Joe Jackson. But it wasn't enough, leaving a showdown with sputtering Colorado in the way of bowl eligibility.
9. Iowa State Cyclones
Record: 7-4 (4-4 Big 12)
If KSU is the weirdest, its neighbors to the northeast are close behind. Iowa State trounced Kansas and will ponder what could have been had it remained healthy for the ugly midsection of its season.
8. Houston Cougars
Record: 8-3 (5-3 Big 12)
Houston's hopes of an unlikely conference title turned to ash as kicker Ethan Sanchez missed a game-tying field goal attempt against TCU. The Cougs still have plenty to be proud of from this season and look to reach a ninth win in Waco on Saturday.
7. TCU Horned Frogs
Record: 7-4 (4-4 Big 12)
Call them Stealers Wheel, because 2025 has been stuck in the middle with T-C-you. Positivity reigned supreme in the Horned Frogs' last bout, beating No. 23 Houston for their first ranked win since 2023's CFP run.
6. Cincinnati Bearcats
Record: 7-4 (5-3 Big 12)
Thanks for coming, Bearcats. Cincinnati gave BYU a fair night late Saturday night but suffered its third straight loss.
5. Arizona Wildcats
Record: 8-3 (5-3 Big 12)
Arizona easily dispatched Baylor last Saturday for a fourth straight victory. AP pollsters didn't have them in the top 25, but the Wildcats earned 20 votes toward being ranked for the first time in two seasons.
4. Arizona State Sun Devils
Record: 8-3 (6-2 Big 12)
The Sun Devils nestle just outside the AP Poll after beating Colorado, but they are doing everything in their power to beat themselves. After a sloppy yet dominant win, ASU will hope for Big 12 title help this Saturday while hosting its in-state rival Wildcats.
3. Utah Utes
Record: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)
The Utes escaped Jackson's historic effort last Saturday to keep their postseason aspirations alive. They head to Lawrence to cap an excellent year, dreaming of a possible playoff spot.
2. BYU Cougars
Record: 10-1 (7-1 Big 12)
BYU took care of biz and will be singing John Denver all week in hopes of a Big 12 regular-season title. A win over UCF this Saturday, and the Cougars will stamp a rematch with...
1. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Record: 10-1 (7-1 Big 12)
With West Virginia up last, Texas Tech aims for its first-ever regular-season Big 12 championship. A founding member of the conference, Saturday should be a day of celebration and a tune-up for Jerry World's true title game.