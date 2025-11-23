Deion Sanders States Obvious When Asked About Colorado Buffaloes' Offseason
BOULDER — Another busy offseason is expected in Boulder as coach Deion Sanders looks to rectify the slumping Colorado Buffaloes.
It all starts with coaching, and Sanders will likely make some significant changes to help correct Colorado's weakest position groups. Those changes should be known soon after the season closes next weekend, at least according to "Coach Prime."
"You just can't identify one thing," Sanders said after Colorado's 42-17 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday. "It's not one thing because if I say one thing, you guys are gonna attack the other things that I didn't say, so I'm not gonna give you that. I'm gonna say it's multiple things that need to change, and it will. As a matter of fact, it's already in progress."
Changes Coming To Colorado
After losing his offensive play-calling duties to tight ends coach Brett Bartolone earlier this season, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is the most likely name to go. Colorado's offense has taken a major step back this season despite improved play in the trenches, making a new coordinator necessary to maximize freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis' future.
Other position groups that haven't met expectations include linebackers (Andre' Hart), wide receivers (Jason Phillips) and cornerbacks (Kevin Mathis). All three position coaches are longtime assistants of Sanders, however.
"You want to win, but you're evaluating," Sanders said of Colorado's mindset late this season. "You're evaluating young men as well as the staff. Where do you go? You're doing a lot of evaluations when it's coming down the home stretch. You want to see that passion."
Colorado played with passion for parts of Saturday's loss to Arizona State, but missed opportunities on offense and several costly mistakes on defense ultimately cost the Buffs. Injuries to offensive tackles Jordan Seaton and Larry Johnson III, safety Tawfiq Byard and others also didn't help, although "Coach Prime" refused to blame Colorado's health for the loss.
"We just played a team that didn't have its starting quarterback, and they were missing a few other young men as well, so we're not the only ones with an injury," Sanders said. "I'm not gonna make an excuse for that. We've got to do a better job. We compile the roster. We've got to do a better job of roster management and so forth, because you've got a plan for this kind of stuff."
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Fans React To Nate Landman's Massive NFL Contract Extension
MORE: Live Score Updates From Colorado Buffaloes' Final Home Game vs. Arizona State
MORE: Biggest Winners and Losers from Colorado’s Senior Night Loss to Arizona State
Pieces To Build Around
While it's anyone's guess how many assistant coaches Colorado will retain this offseason, several younger players have proven their worth this season. Lewis, Byard, wide receiver Quentin Gibson, and defensive ends London Merritt and Alexander McPherson are among those "Coach Prime" should prefer to keep in Boulder.
Currently sitting 3-8, Colorado will close its season next weekend against the Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan.