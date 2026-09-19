Potential Weather Delay Threatening Colorado Buffaloes vs. Northwestern Kickoff

The Colorado Buffaloes are on the road in week 3, facing the Northwestern Wildcats as Colorado coach Deion Sanders and company look to improve to 3-0 on the season after picking up wins over Georgia Tech and Weber State. After finishing with a 3-9 record in 2025, can "Coach Prime" and the Buffaloes match their previous season's win total in the first three weeks of the season?

Northwestern, on the other hand, is 1-0 after a win over South Dakota State and then a bye in week 2. Wildcats coach David Braun recently signed an extension with the school through 2031, and his defensive background is complemented by new Northwestern offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts in the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The weather forecast, according to AccuWeather, calls for potential thunderstorms and heavy periods of rain in Evanston, Illinois, and the Colorado vs. Northwestern kickoff could be delayed as a result. The NCAA's policy requires a game to be delayed by a minimum of 30 minutes if lightning strikes within an eight-mile radius surrounding the stadium.

If the teams' warm-ups are disrupted by a lightning delay, then the kickoff will also be pushed back to allow the athletes time to warm up again once back on the field. Rain alone is unlikely to delay the game, but the lightning policy is as clear cut as they come. The Wildcats are hosting their final game in their temporary stadium before moving into the new Ryan Field, but the new stadium will not have a dome over the playing surface either.

Kickoff for Colorado vs. Northwestern is currently scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT. According to 247Sports' Jack Carlough, Northwestern warned fans of severe weather disrupting the game with a reminder of the lightning policy on the jumbotron two hours before kickoff.

Stay tuned for live updates throughout the game.

Sep 5, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) scrambles against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pregame

If the game is indeed delayed, the Buffaloes may have a slight advantage after dealing with a lightning delay in week 1 on the road against Georgia Tech.

Can Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Marve and the Buffaloes defense slow down Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles and the Wildcats? Meanwhile, Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis looks to build on a successful outing against Weber State. With Buffs offensive coordinator Brennan Marion helping rejuvenate Colorado's rushing attack, how will running backs like Micah Welch, Damian Henderson, and JacQuail Smith handle a Big Ten opponent?

Colorado vs. Northwestern Betting Odds

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Northwestern is favored by 3.5 points over Colorado on Saturday. The moneyline favors the Wildcats as well with odds of -175 compared to Colorado at +145.

Home-field advantage is believed to be worth three points in a point spread meaning oddsmakers view Colorado and Northwestern as fairly evenly matched.

The over/under is set at 47.5 points by DraftKings, but a rainy game disrupting both teams' passing offenses could lead to a rather low-scoring game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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