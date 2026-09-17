Bet on Lions vs. Bills With BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 , Get Up To $1,500 Back If It Loses

The Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills clash on Thursday, September 17, and new bettors can take advantage of a up to $1,500 in bonus bets welcome offer from BetMGM. Using the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500," you can place your first wager on this marquee matchup and receive bonus bets back if your bet doesn't land. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers before you sign up.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Lions vs. Bills

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your initial wager in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Here's what you need to know about claiming this promotion:

You must deposit at least $10 to qualify for the offer.

Place your first real money wager on any market, including Lions vs. Bills odds.

If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets back equal to your stake, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered the full $1,500, or as a single bonus bet if you wagered less than $50.

All bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued.

You'll also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, additional MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. For more details on how to use your rewards, visit the BetMGM Rewards program page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM offer for Thursday's game

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first bet on the Lions vs. Bills game:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button to create your new account. Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license details to verify your identity. Make a deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Navigate to the Lions vs. Bills matchup and place your first wager on any market. If your bet loses, your bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any sport or market before they expire in seven days.

For a complete breakdown of BetMGM's features and offerings, read our BetMGM review .

Additional promotions available at BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonus opportunities and betting boosts for existing customers throughout the year. You can find these promotions by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promos section, where you'll discover limited-time offers tailored to upcoming games and sports events. Check back frequently to maximize your betting value.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.