Bet on Lions vs. Bills With BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 , Get Up To $1,500 Back If It Loses
The Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills clash on Thursday, September 17, and new bettors can take advantage of a up to $1,500 in bonus bets welcome offer from BetMGM. Using the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500," you can place your first wager on this marquee matchup and receive bonus bets back if your bet doesn't land. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers before you sign up.
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.
How the BetMGM bonus code works for Lions vs. Bills
The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your initial wager in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Here's what you need to know about claiming this promotion:
- You must deposit at least $10 to qualify for the offer.
- Place your first real money wager on any market, including Lions vs. Bills odds.
- If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets back equal to your stake, up to $1,500.
- Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered the full $1,500, or as a single bonus bet if you wagered less than $50.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued.
- You'll also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.
MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, additional MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. For more details on how to use your rewards, visit the BetMGM Rewards program page.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM offer for Thursday's game
Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first bet on the Lions vs. Bills game:
- Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button to create your new account.
- Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license details to verify your identity.
- Make a deposit of at least $10 to fund your account.
- Navigate to the Lions vs. Bills matchup and place your first wager on any market.
- If your bet loses, your bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours.
- Use your bonus bets on any sport or market before they expire in seven days.
For a complete breakdown of BetMGM's features and offerings, read our BetMGM review.
Additional promotions available at BetMGM Sportsbook
BetMGM regularly rolls out bonus opportunities and betting boosts for existing customers throughout the year. You can find these promotions by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promos section, where you'll discover limited-time offers tailored to upcoming games and sports events. Check back frequently to maximize your betting value.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a sports betting specialist at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.