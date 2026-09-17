BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Unlocks a $1.5K First Bet for Week 2 NFL Games

NFL Week 2 kicks off Thursday night with the Detroit Lions taking on the Buffalo Bills, and new bettors can capitalize on this marquee matchup with a welcome offer from BetMGM. The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you place your first wager on Sept. 17. This promotion is one of the best sportsbook promos available for the opening week of NFL action.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Week 2 NFL

Using the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" is straightforward. You'll need to make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money wager on any market you choose, including the Lions-Bills game or any other Week 2 matchup. If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on the Lions-Bills game and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

You also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which are bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM that can be redeemed for various rewards including MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers.

If your first bet wins, you keep your winnings immediately. You can then use any bonus bets on subsequent Week 2 games or other sports throughout the week. The bonus code "SI1500" is required to claim this offer.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code offer for NFL Week 2

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your qualifying bet on Week 2 NFL action:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button to create your new account. Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license number for identity verification. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Lions-Bills game or any other Week 2 matchup and place your first real money wager. If your bet loses, BetMGM automatically credits your account with bonus bets up to $1,500 within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any remaining Week 2 games or other available markets.

For more details on BetMGM's features and betting options, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for established users throughout the NFL season. These promotions change frequently and cover everything from parlay boosts to profit boosts on specific games. To discover what's currently available, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and select the "Promos" tab. You'll find all active offers, their terms, and instructions for claiming them directly from your account dashboard.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

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