Colorado Buffaloes Offensive Line Among Nation's Elite In Surprising Stat
Entering the offseason, coach Deion Sanders had a clear vision for his Colorado Buffaloes: muscle up.
He'd overseen two years of offensive line play that were anything but cohesive. "Coach Prime" stayed in-house last winter when promoting Gunnar White to coach the position, but surrounded him with two assistants with NFL experience, Andre Gurode and George Hegamin.
This triumvirate hit the portal with resounding efficiency. Together, they've accomplished a crucial mission that clears Colorado's path back to Big 12 contender status.
According to a report by Crescent City Sports, the Buffaloes now have college football's third-heaviest offensive line. With an average of 329 pounds per member, Colorado trails just the Texas State Bobcats (341.4) and Texas A&M Aggies (330).
Former Buffs offensive line coach Phil Loadholt's Mississippi State Bulldogs are next (325.2), followed by the Iowa State Cyclones (325) and Oregon Ducks (324.6).
It's an earth-shifting change from when Sanders first arrived in Boulder, as over the past two seasons, Colorado often felt physically outclassed by many of its opponents. Trench warfare was lost almost weekly, and the Buffaloes had to rely on their speedy, dynamic outside threats to win.
This past offseason, a succinct identity shift has been in motion. Colorado brought in accomplished power on the interior, such as Memphis Tigers transfer Xavier Hill. The 6-4, 320-pound standout was a First-Team All-AAC selection who spent time at both guard and tackle.
In all likelihood, Hill will slide in at guard next to 6-5 left tackle Jordan Seaton. The sophomore is poised to reach the national upper echelon of offensive linemen after a strong freshman year.
Seaton also underwent a major body transformation this spring, going from a peak weight of 360 pounds to a lean, muscular 305 pounds as of July. He's set to draw first-round NFL eyes as his career at Colorado continues.
The Buffaloes' projected starting center is Louisiana Tech Bulldogs transfer Zarian McGill, listed at 6-2 and 320 pounds. McGill logged three starts last season but had greater success with the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, where he was a two-year starter and named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team in 2023.
At right guard, Colorado is likely rolling with a 6-7, 340-pound behemoth in Zylon Crisler. The Illinois Fighting Illini transfer was a two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention with 28 starts across 37 appearances. In 2022, Crisler was a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the best offensive lineman in college football.
Larry Johnson III is ready to round out the line at right tackle. The 6-7, 350-pound junior has made excellent impressions in spring and fall camp after a solid two-season stint with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Seaton and these four transfers provide the Buffs' projected starting offensive line with an average of 327 pounds.
Youth and depth are abundant as well, with four-star freshmen Carde Smith (6-5, 290) and Chauncey Gooden (6-3, 380) leaving no heads unturned. Cooper Lovelace (6-5, 315), Aki Ogunbiyi (6-4, 315) and Mana Taimani (6-4, 345) make up Colorado's other notable transfers.
The returning Phillip Houston (6-5, 290) put on 40 pounds, while Tyler "Rock" Brown (6-3, 325) gained 15 since the start of 2024. Both were rotational starters.
While raw size doesn't always translate to success, the Buffaloes have come a long way from their undercooked beginnings just two seasons ago. Clean pockets have been few and far between, and paired with a feeble run game, the offensive line glaringly needed bruisers.
With Sanders's makeover complete, Colorado aims to revitalize its ground attack and carry out restraining orders for quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis.