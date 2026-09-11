Three Colorado Offensive Players Who Should Earn Bigger Roles vs. Weber State

The Colorado Buffaloes prevented fatigue from their starting 22 against Georgia Tech.

Coach Deion Sanders helped rotate players in to propel the 14-13 win, although interior offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden rose as the only one going both ways and earning brief snaps at defensive tackle.

Now the Buffaloes are heavily favored by 34.5-points against Weber State, which means Sanders and his assistants could throw in guys who previously didn't play much in the season opener. Here are three on offense most capable of earning more action inside Folsom Field.

Colorado Guard/Center Yahya Attia

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive guard Yahya Attia (59) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Attia managed to squeeze in 11 snaps against Georgia Tech. But it's likely he won't get inserted in at center right away.

Gooden may get an early rest if the game gets out of reach, which can allow Attia to enter the picture at Gooden's guard spot. He can come in handy in keeping the run blocking fresh and flowing for offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.

The London native has playing experience, though, by starting in four games for the injury ravaged 2025 Buffaloes team. Attia played in 10 games total and didn't allow a sack when called upon. So quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis likely will welcome him if Attia gets to go in by Sanders and his offensive line coaches.

Colorado Running Back Richard Young

Nov 22, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Richard Young (9) runs the ball against Eastern Illinois at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Alabama transfer Young surprisingly got buried in the backfield. He wasn't completely ignored, yet his three-carry, 10-yard debut was underwhelming at best.

But he earns a strong chance to finally show the potential that turned him into one of the last blue-chip recruits under former Alabama coach Nick Saban, plus show Colorado and its fans that Young was worth bringing in all along.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) rushes the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marion rode the legs and power of running backs Micah Welch and his former Sacramento State big back Damian Henderson II to wear down the Yellow Jackets. Fellow ex-Hornet under Marion, JaQuail Smith, contributed greatly too in adding a needed outside speed element for the Buffaloes.

But the Buffaloes will still need a fresh power option, hence why Young will more than likely become needed down the road. But the Sept. 12 contest serves as a strong chance for Young to earn increased action, especially if it means putting the Wildcats away late.

Colorado Wide Receiver Ernest Campbell

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Campbell has "looked good" during practices leading into the home opener against the Wildcats, according to Colorado insider for 247Sports Jack Carlough.

However, Campbell's playing time hinges on how efficient the air attack looks compared to the Georgia Tech game. Lewis still struggled getting the passing game going, including looking antsy at the start of the game. He looked more calm and comfortable during the final drive that ended with tight end Charlie Williams' 20-yard go-ahead touchdown catch.

Campbell brings a deep vertical threat for Marion's "Go-Go" offense if called upon, which makes him capable of taking pressure off Texas transfer DeAndre Moore when needed. But Campbell is one who could be rewarded for his practice habits by playing in this contest.

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