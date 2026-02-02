Colorado Buffaloes Finally Offer Coveted In-State Quarterback Recruit

One of the top high school quarterbacks in Colorado has finally picked up an offer from the CU Buffs.

Soon after announcing other Power Four offers from Kansas State, Oregon, Washington, Arkansas, SMU, Minnesota and Texas Tech, class of 2028 quarterback Titus Huard added Colorado to that list on Sunday. The three-star prospect (per Rivals) is currently a sophomore at Class 5A powerhouse Valor Christian High School, which recently wrapped its first season under former Colorado offensive coordinator-turned interim head coach Mike Sanford.

Nov 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mike Sanford watches game action against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

New Colorado offensive analyst Justin Houlihan, who followed new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion from Sacramento State to Boulder, spoke with Huard before extending an offer.

Rivals' industry ranking has Huard listed as the No. 33 quarterback in the 2028 recruiting class and the No. 2 overall prospect in Colorado. Four-star running back and Cherry Creek High School sophomore Elijah Cromwell stands as the state's top 2028 prospect.

A taller quarterback at 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, Huard completed 127 of his 184 passes for 1,946 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions this past season for the 10-3 Eagles. The year prior, he threw for 97 yards and a touchdown during his freshman season, per MaxPreps.

Huard's college recruitment has only just begun, but his early high school success and experience working with Sanford makes him an intriguing prospect. Before his lone year at Colorado in 2022, the well-respected Sanford spent time as the offensive coordinator at Minnesota (2020-21), Utah State (2019), Notre Dame (2015-16) and his alma mater Boise State (2014).

Washington is considered an early favorite for Huard's commitment as his father, Brock Huard, and uncle, Damon Huard, both quarterbacked the Huskies in the 1990s. Plus, Titus' cousin is former five-star quarterback prospect Sam Huard, who spent his first two college seasons at Washington (2021-22) before transferring.

"It's just really nice to have him (Brock Huard) and the rest of my family have gone down this line — my cousin, my uncles," Titus told 247Sports. "It's been really nice having them in my corner because I can see what it takes and they can teach me new stuff. They can show me the right way and the right qualities a quarterback needs to have. Having him as a dad, he's taught me so much."

Colorado's Outlook at Quarterback

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After taking a redshirt this past year, quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis has four years of eligibility remaining and will enter next season as Colorado's projected starting quarterback.

Lewis will be backed up by Utah transfer Isaac Wilson, a sophomore, and class of 2026 commitment Kaneal Sweetwyne. The three-star Sweetwyne hails from Lehi, Utah, and is expected to sign with the Buffs later this week.

Coach Deion Sanders doesn't own any 2027 or 2028 commitments as of this writing.