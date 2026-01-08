Colorado Finds Its Answer Behind Julian Lewis with Utah Transfer Quarterback

Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes added some needed depth at quarterback on Wednesday night, landing a commitment from Utah transfer Isaac Wilson. He’ll serve as the backup to Julian Lewis heading into next season.

Wilson spent the past two years with the Utes in the Big 12 and brings real game experience with him to Boulder. He started nine games during the 2024 season after Cameron Rising suffered a hand injury, and last season, he filled a backup role behind Devon Dampier.

Finding someone with experience behind Lewis was one of Colorado’s bigger priorities this offseason. Kaidon Salter graduated, and Ryan Staub entered the transfer portal, leaving the Buffaloes thin at the position. Wilson helps fill that gap.

Sep 6, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) warms up before the game against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

He gives the staff a quarterback who has been in meaningful games and understands what it takes to manage an offense at this level.

The former four-star recruit out of Corner Canyon High School was ranked among the top quarterbacks in the 2024 recruiting class and gives Colorado a dependable option in the room. If Lewis needs time or support, Wilson is someone Sanders can trust to step in and keep things steady.

Isaac Wilson Brings Experience to Colorado’s Quarterback Room

Oct 26, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Lewis has plenty of talent, but like most young quarterbacks, he’s still developing. How Sanders and his staff guide that growth will play a big role in how far Colorado’s offense can go next season, and having an experienced presence behind him makes that process a lot easier.

A big part of that is having an experienced quarterback like Wilson behind him.

He is reliable and can step in if needed. With Salter graduated and Staub in the transfer portal, Colorado doesn’t have anyone else in the room with the experience to fully support Lewis, making a seasoned backup essential.

Adding Wilson makes a lot of sense. He gives Lewis the experience and guidance he needs, and in a worst-case scenario, could step in immediately to keep the offense competitive in the tough Big 12.

It’s not just about insurance because Wilson can push Lewis in practice, share insights from different systems, and help him make smarter reads on the field. That kind of mentorship could accelerate Lewis’ growth and give Colorado a more consistent offense next season.

How Isaac Wilson Fits Into Deion Sanders’ Plan at Colorado

Nov 9, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) warms up before a game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Not only does Wilson bring experience to Boulder, but he also comes from a football family that has prepared him to handle adversity. He is the younger brother of Zach Wilson, who starred with the BYU Cougars before moving on to the NFL as a top draft pick.

Rather than leaving home early, Wilson stayed in Utah and played for the Utes, where he quickly saw meaningful action. He earned significant playing time as a true freshman and held his own under head coach Kyle Whittingham, gaining valuable experience in a demanding system.

Wilson threw for 1,510 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding some mobility as a runner. He’s more of a pocket passer than a dual threat, but his skill set should translate well to offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s Go-Go offense with playmakers around him.

Under Sanders, Wilson gives the Buffaloes a steady and experienced option at quarterback.

He provides reliable insurance behind Lewis, while also bringing leadership and perspective from multiple systems. Whether pushing Lewis in practice or stepping in if needed, Wilson helps ensure Colorado maintains stability as it looks to compete in the Big 12.