Colorado Offers Five-Star Receiver Recruit With NFL Connections

The Colorado Buffaloes boosted their NFL pipeline by landing 2027 offensive lineman commit Jayin Talib. The nephew of retired NFL All-Pro cornerback and Super Bowl 50 winner Aqib Talib joins a roster that already features Domata Peko Jr., son of the 15-year NFL veteran and ex-Colorado defensive line coach.

But coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff have now begun their pursuit of one more prized recruit with league bloodlines.

Colorado Buffaloes Offer Son of Joseph Addai

February 2, 2012; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts players Reggie Wayne (left) and Joseph Addai (right) during the Tazon Latino VI flag football game as part of Super Bowl XLVI festivities at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Class of 2028 wide receiver Jaylen Addai landed on the Buffaloes recruiting board on the evening of June 17. He cited inside wide receivers coach Rashad Davis on social media as the man who offered him:

After a great conversation with Coach Shadd @Coach_Shadd, I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Colorado.@Glap_IV @Zinn68 pic.twitter.com/uTjadXlMpm — Jaylen Addai (@JaylenAddai) June 16, 2026

The 6-1 wide receiver from Shadow Creek High in Pearland, Texas, is already one of the most wanted recruits in America. Addai, whose father made the 2007 Pro Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts, is already past the 40-offer mark in offers.

Addai is the No. 1 prospect for his graduating class in the state of Texas across all three national platforms, ESPN, On3/Rivals and 247Sports.

Colorado, though, throws a new curveball into his recruiting mix. Addai recently visited Texas A&M during the week of June 15 and placed the Aggies high on his list. According to 247Sports, he's also "warm" on these five heavyweight programs: Michigan, Alabama, Miami, Texas and Ohio State. The latter already thrived with a recruit who brought Colts ties to Columbus in Marvin Harrison Jr., and is trending up for his younger brother, Jett Harrison.

What Makes Jaylen Addai Tick as a National Recruit

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) congratulates wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) following a toucddown in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Addai looks like he's sometimes playing basketball with cornerbacks and safeties simply because he plays an above-the-rim style in winning the 50-50 lobs, especially in the end zone.

Addai brings a wide catch radius that sees him pluck the football away from defenders with ease. But he brings elite footwork that immediately hands him the edge in releases and gaining separation from defensive backs.

He's an explosive deep threat who rises as a Hail Mary and slant route option. But he can shred defenses by catching and running after cradling the short-to-intermediate throws. His future college will gain a potential conference player of the year threat.

Now he appears to be a new, high-priority recruit for Colorado, even though the Buffaloes enter relatively late into his growing recruiting period.

Colorado's Chances to Land Jaylen Addai

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches the big screen during a replay during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Past Colorado teams offering a five-star recruit would've been ruled out of the mix.

Once again, Colorado pursues this blue-chip prospect when he's been offered by more than 40 schools. But there are reasons why the Buffaloes need to be taken seriously here when it comes to chasing Addai.

The NFL representation is one thing. But Sanders and his 2026 coaching staff have won over some notable blue-chip talents for 2027. Four-star recruits Li'Marcus Jones (tackle), Gabe Jenkins (safety), Andre Adams (quarterback) and Jaiden Kelly-Murray (wide receiver) are the incoming blue-chip prospects who chose Boulder as their next home.

Addai certainly brings the jets and dynamic receiving skills for the incoming "Go-Go" offense coming to the Buffaloes. Colorado landing the 2028 star would emerge as the biggest recruiting coup for the next cycle.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.