Colorado Recruiting Target Ryan Ferdinand Names School Finalists

The Colorado Buffaloes are one of the finalists for class of 2027 recruit, wide receiver Ryan Ferdinand. Ferdinand revealed his top six schools along with a commitment date.

Ryan Ferdinand Narrows Down School Choices

Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs on the field before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Ryan Ferdinand is a 5-10, 170 pound wide receiver out of West Palm Beach, Florida. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 177 wide receiver in the class of 2027 according to 247Sports.

Ferdinand is now down to six schools, he told NewEraPrep. Here are the finalists:

Colorado Buffaloes

UCF Knights

Pittsburgh Panthers

NC State Wolfpack

Tulane Green Wave

Cincinnati Bearcats

“What stood out about these schools is from the first conversation they’ve treated me like family,” Ferdinand said. “I’ve had great first three visits and I look forward to seeing the other two.”

He recently went on official visits to Pitt, Colorado, and Tulane. Ferdinand will be on his official visit to NC State June 15-17 and Cincinnati June 19-21. His commitment date is set for right after his visit to Cincinnati on June 21.

As a junior for Palm Beach Lakes in 2025, Ferdinand hauled in 57 receptions for 755 yards and seven touchdowns.

Colorado Buffaloes' 2027 Recruiting Class

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greets players before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s 2027 recruiting class currently consists of 16 commits. If Ferdinand were to choose the Buffs, he would be the second wide receiver in coach Deion Sanders' 2027 class. The other wide receiver in this Buffs class is four-star prospect Jaiden Kelly-Murray.

Three out of the 16 commits in the class are blue chips (recruits rated four or five stars). Rivals ranked Colorado’s 2027 class No. 35 in the country and No. 4 in the Big 12. That’s an improvement from the 2026 class ranking, when they were No. 67 in the country and No. 15 in the Big 12.

Here are the teams in the Big 12 ahead of Colorado for now for in the 2027 class rankings:

No. 8: Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 30 Kansas State Wildcats

No. 34: West Virginia Mountaineers

No. 35 Colorado Buffaloes

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kansas State, West Virginia, and Colorado are all fairly close so even just one commitment could shuffle these rankings up. National signing day is still months down the road and there are still many decisions to be made from recruits before these rankings are final.

On the field, Colorado is seeking a bounce back season in 2026. In 2025, the Buffs went 3-9, missing a bowl game for the third time in four season under Sanders. Coach Prime has a record of 16-21 in Boulder since taking over in 2023. Another season short of a bowl will have some fans wondering if the program is still on the right track.

Sanders has brought attention to Colorado and did lead them to nine wins in 2024. Will the Buffs make a return to a bowl in 2026? Their season will kick off on the road against Georgia Tech on Sept. 3.

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