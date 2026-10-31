Colorado Buffaloes Official Availability Report Before Kickoff vs. Kansas State

The biggest storyline surround the Colorado Buffaloes' official availability reports in the week leading up to the Kansas State game centered around quarterback Julian Lewis.

On Thursday, Lewis' family announced that the Buffaloes quarterback suffered a medical emergency on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Lewis was subsequently downgraded and listed among the players "Out" against Kansas State on Colorado's availability report released on Thursday. However, on Friday's latest edition, Lewis was completely taken off the report.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) at the line of scrimmage against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis is not included on the final availability report before kickoff against Kansas State.

The biggest change in Colorado's pregame availability report is the removal of wide receiver Ernest Campbell who was previously listed as probable. With wide receiver Danny Scudero and running back Micah Welch still sidelined, the offense can use every play maker available.

Colorado Buffaloes Final Availability Report

Out

Danny Scudero, wide receiver

Braylon Edwards, defensive back

Micah Welch, running back

Vili Taufatofua, defensive lineman

Sam Gadei, defensive end

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas State Wildcats Final Availability Report

Out

Avery Johnson, quarterback

Jacob Knuth, quarterback

Julian Lewis Hospitalized

No other updates have been provided by Colorado other than the statement released by the Buffaloes as well as the initial statement posted by Lewis' father, T. Carlton Lewis.

"Yesterday, Julian experienced a medical emergency at the University of Colorado athletic facility and was promptly transported to the hospital. He is recovering and thankful to his medical team, teammates, and Colorado fans for their prayers and support. Please respect Julian and the Lewis family's privacy. We will have no further comment at this time," reads the statement released by the Lewis family.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) walks off the field after defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Colorado also shared a statement on the situation once Lewis' father shared the news:

"Colorado Athletics extends our full support to JuJu and his family through this medical emergency. He remains in the thoughts of every CU player, coach, and staff member, and we will continue to assist in any way we can in his full recovery. His health and well-being remain our top priority during this time," the university's statement reads.

Lewis has totaled 733 passing yards, six touchdowns, and no interceptions. He took eight sacks on the year but rushed for one touchdown.

Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson has replaced Lewis as the leader of the Buffs' offense, and Wilson has 979 passing yards, 6 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions in five games so far.

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