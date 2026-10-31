Colorado Buffaloes Official Availability Report Before Kickoff vs. Kansas State
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The biggest storyline surround the Colorado Buffaloes' official availability reports in the week leading up to the Kansas State game centered around quarterback Julian Lewis.
On Thursday, Lewis' family announced that the Buffaloes quarterback suffered a medical emergency on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Lewis was subsequently downgraded and listed among the players "Out" against Kansas State on Colorado's availability report released on Thursday. However, on Friday's latest edition, Lewis was completely taken off the report.
Lewis is not included on the final availability report before kickoff against Kansas State.
The biggest change in Colorado's pregame availability report is the removal of wide receiver Ernest Campbell who was previously listed as probable. With wide receiver Danny Scudero and running back Micah Welch still sidelined, the offense can use every play maker available.
Colorado Buffaloes Final Availability Report
Out
Danny Scudero, wide receiver
Braylon Edwards, defensive back
Micah Welch, running back
Vili Taufatofua, defensive lineman
Sam Gadei, defensive end
Kansas State Wildcats Final Availability Report
Out
Avery Johnson, quarterback
Jacob Knuth, quarterback
Julian Lewis Hospitalized
No other updates have been provided by Colorado other than the statement released by the Buffaloes as well as the initial statement posted by Lewis' father, T. Carlton Lewis.
"Yesterday, Julian experienced a medical emergency at the University of Colorado athletic facility and was promptly transported to the hospital. He is recovering and thankful to his medical team, teammates, and Colorado fans for their prayers and support. Please respect Julian and the Lewis family's privacy. We will have no further comment at this time," reads the statement released by the Lewis family.
Meanwhile, Colorado also shared a statement on the situation once Lewis' father shared the news:
"Colorado Athletics extends our full support to JuJu and his family through this medical emergency. He remains in the thoughts of every CU player, coach, and staff member, and we will continue to assist in any way we can in his full recovery. His health and well-being remain our top priority during this time," the university's statement reads.
Lewis has totaled 733 passing yards, six touchdowns, and no interceptions. He took eight sacks on the year but rushed for one touchdown.
Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson has replaced Lewis as the leader of the Buffs' offense, and Wilson has 979 passing yards, 6 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions in five games so far.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.