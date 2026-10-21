Colorado vs. Oklahoma State Ticket Market Defies the Standings

The Colorado Buffaloes have lost four consecutive games, and ironically Oklahoma State fans are still paying more to see the Buffaloes than any other team left on their home schedule. The Buffaloes visit Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday for Oklahoma State’s 105th homecoming game (the school has announced a sellout, and the resale market has taken note of that).

Colorado’s visit keeps getting more expensive

Fans cheer during first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Arkansas Razorbacks at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.,, Saturday, Sept., 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As of Wednesday afternoon, the cheapest ticket on Vivid Seats was $172 with fees included, up from about $135 earlier in the week. SeatGeek’s get-in price sat at $153, while Gametime listed seats from $162 before fees.

TickPick, which does not add fees at checkout, had the lowest entry point at $146. Even the bargain option buys a seat for a homecoming game between a 4-2 home team and a 2-4 visitor, which says a lot about the name on the visiting jersey.

The upper end tells its own story. Vivid Seats listed middle-level seats in Sections 112 and 119 from $202 to $214, and one club-level seat in Section 511 was priced at $1,075. A fan looking at that club seat is shopping in a different world from someone hunting for the cheapest way through the gate.

Colorado outsells a better team

Honestly, the comparison with the rest of the schedule is where the price gets interesting. Texas Tech, unbeaten at 6-0, visits Stillwater on Nov. 14, and tickets for that game start at $121 on Gametime, $126 on TickPick and $135 on SeatGeek.

Oct 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) attempts a pass during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas closes the home schedule on Nov. 28, and that game starts at $55 on Gametime and $59 on both SeatGeek and TickPick. On Gametime, Colorado’s get-in price is nearly three times the Kansas number and still well above an unbeaten Texas Tech team.

Records do not explain any of it. Colorado coach Deion Sanders still moves the needle wherever Colorado travels. Homecoming weekend brings its own crowd back to campus, and a sellout leaves the resale market as the only option for anyone who waited.

The series history adds a little spice, too. Colorado leads the all-time series 27-20-1, but Oklahoma State has won three of the last four meetings, and the Cowboys have not beaten the Buffaloes in Stillwater since that 31-28 win back in 2009.

Oklahoma State fans are buying a big event

Oklahoma State has scored more than 30 points in five straight games, and quarterback Drew Mestemaker ranks second in the country at 323.3 passing yards per game. Fans have a high-powered offense to watch, a first-year coach in Eric Morris, and a national name on the other sideline. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. MT on FS1.

OSU head coach Eric Morris walks off the field after a victory over UCF after an NCAA football game between the Oklahoma State University (OSU) Cowboys and the University of Central Florida (UCF) Knights at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

From the way it looks, you can’t miss the contrast with Boulder. Colorado’s own home tickets took a dive before the Utah game, yet the same team has the most expensive tickets in Stillwater a week later.

Colorado fans hoping to make the trip should expect to pay at least $146 before parking and travel.

With four percent of tickets left on Vivid Seats earlier this week, the cheapest seats in a sold-out stadium are going fast, and the Buffaloes are the reason the price keeps going up.

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