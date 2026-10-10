Three Reasons Colorado Should Change Quarterbacks Again in Week 7

The Colorado Buffaloes’ ongoing quarterback battle is one of the most critical storylines of their bye week. Former five-star redshirt freshman Julian Lewis was benched in Week 4 against the Baylor Bears and hasn’t seen the field since.

But now, after junior Isaac Wilson’s poor performance against the then-No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders in Week 5, Colorado’s competition is wide open ahead of Week 7. Freshman quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne is the only quarterback the Buffs haven’t utilized, and here are three reasons they should against the No. 12 Utah Utes.

A more ideal scheme fit

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne (14) before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion has seen the majority of his success during his career when he has a mobile quarterback under center. Although Lewis and Wilson were billed as having improved upon that aspect of their games during the offseason, they still left a lot of yards on the table in potential running situations.

Sweetwyne is as pure of a running quarterback as one will find. He was a near-1,000-yard rusher in both his junior and senior years of high school, according to MaxPreps. Even in his limited action for Colorado this season, he’s been utilized primarily as a runner.

Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense has struggled to find a spark this year, and maybe having a better scheme fit under center is what’s needed to give that scheme some life.

This team needs a spark

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of a spark, that is something that Sweetwyne could provide to the team as a whole. Nothing fires a team up like an underdog freshman quarterback winning the starting job and finding success, and that is the situation Colorado may find itself in if it gives Sweetwyne the start.

Additionally, his dual-threat playstyle is more conducive to big plays. His putting the offense on his shoulders by electing to pick up first downs and touchdowns on his own through the ground game could provide a jolt of life to the sideline.

The Buffaloes haven’t had much go their way this season, especially lately. It wouldn’t be a stretch whatsoever to assume that the morale in the locker room has taken a hit. So if Colorado hits on Sweetwyne, he could serve as a firestarter to reignite some of that positive morale.

A litmus test for offensive coordinator Brennan Marion

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Finally, starting Sweetwyne offers Colorado a true diagnosis for its primary issue. The main debate has been whether it is the quarterbacks or Marion that is holding the team back, and starting Sweetwyne forces a result from that debate.

If Marion rotates through three separate quarterbacks and his offense still can’t find success, that is a coaching issue, plain and simple. Regardless of scheme fit, an offensive coordinator worthy of that job at the Power Four level should be able to make it work with one of three signal callers.

But if Sweetwyne finds success, then Lewis and Wilson were the ones holding Colorado’s offense back. As tough a pill to swallow as that may be for that duo, the evidence would certainly be in favor of that conclusion.

But the bottom line in that situation would be that Colorado’s offense would at least stop being a liability, allowing for a shot at recovery down the stretch of the season.

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