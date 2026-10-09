Three Reasons Why the Sky Isn't Falling for Colorado, Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes once again fall into a familiar rabbit hole.

Fans and analysts across the college football landscape have written off coach Deion Sanders and company. Except that 2026 marks the third time in Sanders' four seasons that the Buffaloes have endured a losing streak of three or more games.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) tackles Weber State Wildcats quarterback Nate Dahle (13) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So the critics have new leverage to believe the sky's falling in Boulder. Especially with Sanders' words toward the quarterback play and the offense starting slowly. Yet, Colorado players haven't turned their pads and helmets in yet, much to the chagrin of those blasting the Buffaloes online and over broadcast feeds. This 2026 group still presents reasons why the sky hasn't fallen just yet.

Defense Lands in Better Shape Than Before

Last year's defense surrendered way too many points and looked disorganized, plus overmatched.

Colorado allowed an average of 30.5 points per game last season in the process. Largely due to an inability to consistently rush the passer and create turnovers.

Defensive coordinator Chris Marve has now helped slice the points to 20.8 PPG so far in 2026. But that's due to the Buffaloes controlling the gaps and creating the Big 12's leading 43 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Colorado has shown it can win in the trenches this time. But this defense still needs help from the other side of the football to prevent itself from getting worn down and breaking late.

History Can Repeat Itself for Colorado, Given a Certain Anniversary

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes huddle in the fourth quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And on that note, reinstall confidence in themselves.

All it takes is that one game that can swing the momentum back. Maybe history repeats itself come Oct. 17, especially considering Colorado's next game falls around the anniversary of a notable upset.

The Buffaloes hosted nationally ranked Big 12 Conference foe Iowa State and walked in as the underdog in facing the No. 22-ranked team. Colorado escaped 24-17 by turning to, guess what, defense that day, hitting four tackles behind the line of scrimmage and preventing former Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht from throwing a touchdown pass.

And that game was played around the same time No. 13 Utah comes into town next. So best believe CU will lean into that Iowa State upset to pull off similar magic. But note that this Utes team is a far different animal compared to that Cyclones team CU faced, especially with fielding its own stout defense (Utah ranks first among Big 12 teams in allowing only 10.3 PPG).

Still, Colorado just needs one game to finally reignite the offense, especially if it finally receives consistent quarterback play regardless of whether it's from Isaac Wilson, Julian Lewis or someone outside of both.

Colorado Should Finally Have Key Transfers Healthy

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lost amid the criticism of the offense and lack of stellar play behind center is one key injury. Prized wide receiver transfer from San Jose State, Danny Scudero, hasn't played healthy yet. But the bye week may finally become beneficial for him amid his foot injury.

And he can take pressure off leading receiver Joseph Williams plus fellow transfer DeAndre Moore Jr., especially as teams lock in on both. But Scudero isn't the only notable talent who could benefit from the bye.

His fellow former San Jose State teammate, Vili Taufatofua, has also missed snaps but can add to a deeper trench unit, including sliding inside to take pressure off standout defensive lineman Santana Hopper. The bye could present both coming back to full health.

Colorado does have elements that point to the Buffaloes salvaging what's left of the season. All it takes is more reliable, mistake-free quarterback play following the week off. The running game has shown flashes, and Moore plus Williams have carried this air attack. And the Buffaloes are backed by an improved defense. All that's needed at this point is stronger play behind center to cap off why the sky hasn't completely fallen yet.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.