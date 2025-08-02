Why Prized Offensive Line Recruit Ben Gula Committed To Colorado Buffaloes Over UCF
Another big-ticket blocker is Boulder-bound.
On Friday, the Colorado Buffaloes secured the commitment of three-star offensive lineman Ben Gula. The native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is coach Deion Sanders' 10th addition to the class of 2026.
Gula pondered between Colorado and the UCF Knights for over a month and a half. Ultimately, he decided he'd rather gamble on "Coach Prime" far from his nearby school three hours up the road.
"UCF and Colorado have been very real with me and my recruiting, and that's something I love to hear," Gula told Andrew Cherico of 247Sports this week.
247Sports' Composite Rankings has Gula as the No. 96 among interior offensive linemen in his class and No. 131 among prospects in his state. He's the Buffs' second offensive lineman commit in the 2026 class, joining fellow three-star and Sunshine State native Xavier Payne.
The Texas A&M Aggies, Indiana Hoosiers and Maryland Terrapins were at the forefront of Gula's Power Four interest, but quite literally, Colorado came calling. A recent phone call from Sanders put the Buffaloes at the top of Gula's recruitment.
While discussing his visit to Boulder last June, Gula discussed just how in-depth Colorado is on the recruiting trail. No stone is left unturned.
"I've had the opportunity to speak with every single one of their offensive coaches, and Coach Prime, a handful of times," Gula said. "They have a very experienced offensive coordinator with a very deep offensive line room. They bring a lot of culture, and a lot of it is very enticing to me.
"It would definitely be a scenery change. It would also mean to me to be able to go out there and make that mark on myself as a person, and not knowing anyone up there and going and showing my mom and my family, and my friends that I can go and do it. I'm my own individual, and I can make things happen, and I'm gonna go places."
Gula's ambition was aided by the town itself, leaving an impression on him that could last a lifetime.
Now, he'll enter an offensive line room that's budding with young talent. Four-star recruits Chauncey Gooden and Carde Smith joined Colorado for this upcoming season and are ready to answer the bell if their numbers are called.
Former five-star prospect Jordan Seaton may lead the unit as a sophomore, and the coaching trio of Gunnar White, Andre Gurode and George Hegamin secured a bounty of transfer portal talent that could answer one of Colorado's greatest positional questions.
Going from southern bogs and marshes to misty mountain air won't be easy for Gula, but he's ready to join an aggressive winning culture in the Big 12 Conference.