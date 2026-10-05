One Buffaloes Player Who Boosted His Future Despite Latest Loss

Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams has continued to establish himself as one of the Buffaloes’ most reliable offensive weapons. Over the last four weeks, Williams has recorded 30 receptions for 431 receiving yards and five touchdowns, putting together an impressive stretch so far.

The numbers have caught the attention of spectators. With Colorado searching for consistency on offense, Williams’ ability to make plays in the passing game has become increasingly important as the Buffaloes move through their schedule.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) reacts after his touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joseph Williams Becomes Colorado’s Go-To Receiver

Williams’ recent production demonstrates how important he has become to Colorado’s passing attack. His 30 receptions over four weeks average out to 7.5 catches per game, while his 431 receiving yards put him above 107 yards per game during that stretch. Adding five touchdowns makes his recent performance even more impressive, as he has consistently provided the Buffaloes with a threat to score.

Producing at that level requires more than simply getting open. Williams has demonstrated an ability to capitalize on opportunities, create plays after the catch and give Colorado a dependable target when the offense is in need of a big gain. The key word surrounding Williams has been “consistency”. It has helped him stand out even as the Buffaloes have faced challenges on the field.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Ernest Campbell (4) in the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams’ performance against Texas Tech provided another example of his value. Despite Colorado’s 29-7 loss, he finished with 10 receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown. His eight-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Isaac Wilson in the first quarter gave Colorado an early lead and offered a glimpse of what the offense could accomplish when the connection between the two players clicked.

Although the Buffaloes struggled to sustain their offense later in the game, Williams continued to find ways to contribute. His performance against Texas Tech reinforced the idea that he can produce even when Colorado is facing a difficult opponent.

A Reliable Target

Williams’ production is also notable because Colorado has made a change at quarterback. Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson took over the starting role from Julian Lewis ahead of the Texas Tech matchup, creating a new dynamic for the Buffaloes’ passing game.

Quarterback changes can affect timing, chemistry and offensive consistency, particularly for wide receivers who must adjust to a different player delivering the ball. Williams’ continued production gives Colorado an encouraging sign as Wilson settles into the starting position.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson threw for 290 yards against Texas Tech, but three interceptions proved costly in the loss. While the turnovers limited Colorado’s ability to turn its passing production into points, Williams remained a productive option, catching 10 passes and scoring the team’s only touchdown.

Moving forward, establishing a consistent connection between Wilson and Williams could be important for Colorado’s offensive development. Williams has already shown that he can handle a significant workload, and continuing to involve him could give the Buffaloes a foundation to build around.

Joseph Williams’ Production Could Be Key to Colorado’s Offense

Williams’ recent statistics provide a compelling argument for why the receiver deserves recognition. Thirty catches, 431 yards and five touchdowns in four weeks represent the type of production that can make a receiver a focal point of an offense.

For Colorado, the challenge will be turning Williams’ individual success into more consistent team results. The Buffaloes have shown they can move the ball, but turnovers and other mistakes have prevented them from taking full advantage of their opportunities. Getting Williams involved while limiting those mistakes could help the offense become more effective.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden (51) lifts wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) following his touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the season continues, Williams will have opportunities to build on his recent run and strengthen his reputation among college football’s top receivers. His combination of consistent catches, yardage and touchdown production has made him one of Colorado’s most important offensive players, and maintaining that momentum could be critical to the Buffaloes’ efforts to turn their season around.

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