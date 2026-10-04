Three Big Learning Lessons From Colorado's Meltdown Against Texas Tech

The Colorado Buffaloes put No. 11 Texas Tech on upset alert, but for one half only out in Folsom Field on Oct. 3.

Colorado now enters the bye week taking a 29-7 defeat at the hands of the Red Raiders and needing to take a long look at themselves in the mirror.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fans leave Folsom Field during the fourth quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some fans have grown weary or completely turned against the coach Deion Sanders era. Sanders himself delivered a blunt and defiant postgame presser that involved urging reporters to find what the glaring problem is for the 2026 Buffaloes.

And that leads into three things we've learned after the loss.

Colorado's Defense Deserves Better Quarterback Play

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gideon Lampron (44) reacts to his play in the third quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mentioned before the Texas Tech showdown that defensive coordinator Chris Marve has become a closet Most Valuable Player candidate for Colorado's season.

Marve and this defense are a big reason why this Buffaloes team has had chances to win.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the quarterbacks are not helping matters at all. That now includes starter for the Texas Tech game Isaac Wilson, who looked sharp for one series only.

Wilson didn't fare much better than week one starter Julian Lewis in delivering a four-turnover outing. And doing that against one of the nation's best defensive units in the Red Raiders will bury any quarterback.

Colorado's Entire Offense Deserves Stronger Play Behind Center too

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes huddle in the fourth quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even the entire offense deserves better.

Colorado has flashed its offensive potential at times. The ground game looks more improved, but teams have now expected the Buffaloes to run more. Wide receiver Joseph Williams is another bright spot, same with a healthy DeAndre Moore. What's also overlooked is the pass protection, as CU's front line has allowed only 11 sacks so far this season and are on pace to only allow under 25 this season.

But we circle back to the quarterbacks. Stronger decisions with the football and playing with more fire are needed moving forward. Especially if Colorado envisions squeezing out a bowl game or even shaking up the Big 12 standings.

Colorado likely will put the entire quarterback room through tests during the bye week practices. But someone must establish consistency by the time No. 13 Utah heads to Boulder on Oct. 17.

The MVP so Far for Colorado is?

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) reacts after his touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Marve's play-calling has risen as a highlight, we must think about players here.

Williams certainly can make the case for early season MVP. After all he's caught 32 passes for 454 yards with five touchdowns to lead the wide receiving room. And he's put together that production while overhearing the hype for prized transfers Moore and Danny Scudero.

Two-way trench man Chauncey Gooden has brought power and blocking consistency to the offensive line. And has risen as a huge reason why this offensive line play has improved.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) tackles Weber State Wildcats quarterback Nate Dahle (13) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But with Colorado's strength suddenly becoming defense, defensive lineman Santana Hopper has surfaced as the trending team MVP, with his performance versus Texas Tech the new proof.

Hopper feasted on the backfield with grabbing an astonishing five tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Plus finished with 10 total. He's now at nine tackles for a loss.

Colorado proved it scored big in the portal by landing the former Tulane star. And one closer look at the defensive film against the Red Raiders will show that Hopper became a big reason why the game became close until the final 10 minutes.

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