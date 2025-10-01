What Colorado Buffaloes Players, Deion Sanders Are Saying About Emotional Return To TCU
Saturday's trip to TCU should bring back some cherished memories for coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.
For the first time since beating then-No. 17 TCU in his Colorado debut, "Coach Prime" will return to Amon G. Carter Stadium with a new-look Buffs team searching for another upset. Plenty has changed from two seasons ago, but Colorado's underdog status remains the same heading into Fort Worth.
To set the stage, Colorado's offense is currently searching for the same flair that helped the Buffs score 45 points against TCU two years ago. Former CU quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns in that game and running back Dylan Edwards scored three times, helping the Buffs secure one of the biggest wins in program history. Now, current quarterback Kaidon Salter's offensive unit will look to do its damage on the ground.
Deion Sanders Staying Present
"Coach Prime," of course, was asked about the emotions of returning to TCU for the first time since his Buffaloes shocked the college football worlds in 2023.
"I can't live in the past," Sanders said. "The past is the past. We gonna leave that there. We're coming off a tough game (loss to BYU), and we want to go in there and get back to where we know we're supposed to be. I feel like we have a pretty darn good football team, even though the record don't display that."
Sanders' 2025 squad is currently 2-3 following Saturday's 24-21 loss to the then-No. 25 BYU Cougars. While consistency remains an issue, the Buffs showed plenty of good this past weekend and if they can begin capitalizing on what worked well, another upset could be in order.
Only a handful of players from that 2023 squad remain with the Buffs, including tight end Sav'ell Smalls, safety Ben Finneseth, wide receivers Omarion Miller and Isaiah Hardge, kicker Alejandro Mata, safety Carter Stoutmire and a few others.
"TCU, at that point in time, had just come off playing in the national championship," Sanders said. "We had so much fire and fanfare, and the athletes were bona fide dogs, and we went and did what we had to do. I'm pretty sure they understand what transpired there, but they're darn-near a whole different team, whole different understanding, whole different philosophies of how we both are attacking the game. But both of us want to win."
MORE: Kickoff Time Announced For Colorado Buffaloes, Iowa State Cyclones Matchup
MORE: Colorado Coach Deion Sanders' Honest Postgame Speech To His Team After Buffaloes Loss
MORE: Travis Hunter's Cool Postgame Move Shows Why He's Fan Favorite
Newer Buffs Remember Coach Prime's Debut
From afar, running back Micah Welch and defensive end London Merritt remember watching Colorado's statement win over TCU in Sanders' debut.
"I watched that game. That's when former back Dylan (Edwards) had the three tuds," Welch said. "That was a lot (of the reason) why I came here. I was hyped about it. I'm ready to play them."
The importance of Colorado's return trip to TCU isn't lost of the freshman Merritt.
"It was a hard-fought game, I remember that," Merritt said. "I think we were underdogs and came out on top. That was a big game for Coach Prime."