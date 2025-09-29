Kickoff Time Announced For Colorado Buffaloes, Iowa State Cyclones Matchup
The Colorado Buffaloes are set to play the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones at 1:30 p.m. MT on Oct. 11, and the game will be televised nationally by ESPN as the kickoff time for Colorado's week 7 matchup with Iowa State was announced on Monday.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders has expressed his dislike for late kickoffs, and "Coach Prime" has seemingly gotten his wish with the Buffaloes and Cyclones set to start in the afternoon.
The specific ESPN broadcasting crew has not yet been announced.
Buffaloes on National TV
Despite the Buffaloes falling to 2-3 with a week 5 loss to BYU, Colorado will host another game broadcast to a national audience. Thanks in part to the celebrity of Sanders, the Buffaloes are also a talented team that have a chance to upset one of the top-ranked teams in the Big 12 in Iowa State.
ESPN broadcast Colorado's game against BYU from Folsom Field, and the national network will be back in Boulder when Iowa State comes into town.
The Cyclones are competing not only for positioning in the Big 12 standings but also for a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.
At 2-3, Colorado's postseason chances are now centered around winning six games and becoming bowl eligible. An upset win over Iowa State would certainly help the Buffaloes reach that goal, and a win would also give Colorado some much-needed optimism.
Everyone was curious how "Coach Prime" would replace some of the NFL talent that the Buffaloes lost. While the 2025 season has gotten off to a rocky start, Sanders still has time to turn things around and build some momentum around the program.
Before playing Iowa State in week 7, Colorado first faces the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 5:30 p.m. MT.
Can the Buffaloes survive the trip to Fort Worth, Texas, before hosting a top-ranked opponent at home? According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buffs are heavy underdogs against the Horned Frogs.
TCU is favored to beat Colorado by 14 points, and the over/under is set at 58.5 points, per DraftKings.
