Travis Hunter's Cool Postgame Move Shows Why He's Fan Favorite

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter is coming off a solid performance, helping his team defeat the San Francisco 49ers. After the week 4 matchup, the former Colorado Buffaloes star showed why he is a fan favorite.

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) takes the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter had a solid performance playing both wide receiver and cornerback in week 4 of the NFL season. The former Colorado Buffaloes star has been improving each week and helped the Jaguars beat the San Francisco 49ers and pick up their their third win of the season.

The reason Hunter stood out is not limited to his on-field performance. What Hunter did after the game demonstrates why he has been a fan favorite since his time with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Hunter Stays Behind For Fans

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

After the win, Hunter stayed on the field longer than he had to so he could sign autographs for the Jaguars fans. His doing so is more significant with the fact that the Jaguars were on the road in week 4, and whether Jacksonville fans traveled across the country or live on the West Coast, Hunter made time for them.

In a video capturing Hunter signing autographs after the game, he was seen even signing for young San Francisco 49ers fans who were excited to meet him.

After a hard-fought game, it would have been understandable if Hunter wanted to run into the locker room after the game to get ready to travel back to Jacksonville; instead, the former Colorado star put the fans first.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks on during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Friday Aug. 15, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Against the 49ers, Hunter finished the game with three receptions for 42 yards, including one catch that helped keep the Jaguars on the field instead of punting from their own end zone. Hunter also had two total tackles on defense.

Why Hunter Is A Colorado Fan Favorite

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Hunter has already been a fan favorite from his success with the Colorado Buffaloes. He is one of just two Colorado Players to have ever won the Heisman Trophy. Before Hunter, the last one to win was running back Rashaan Salaam in 1994. Hunter won the award after a stellar performance in the 2024 season, notably playing both wide receiver and cornerback.

In 2024, his final season with Colorado, he led the Buffaloes with 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Hunter also had 35 total tackles, 11 passes defended, one forced fumble, and four interceptions.

The reason Hunter is a fan favorite goes beyond what he did with the Colorado Buffaloes. Off the field, Hunter is someone who is always trying to make a difference for somebody else. With Hunter’s success at Colorado, he earned a significant amount through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals.

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter poses for a photo after winning the Heisman Trophy award during the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Back in December, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' son, Deion Sanders Jr., revealed Hunter would donate his earnings, receiving no NIL money from the collective.

"Did you know he receives no NIL from the collective?" Sanders Jr. shared. "He's one of the biggest donors to the collective, meaning he's paying a lot of other people’s NIL on this team."

When Hunter won the Heisman Trophy, the ceremony was held in New York. He used his own money to fly out his teammates so they could also take part in the festivities.

Hunter is showing that even after being a first-round draft pick and playing in the NFL, he is still as selfless and generous as he was with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

