Travis Hunter's Cool Postgame Move Shows Why He's Fan Favorite
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter had a solid performance playing both wide receiver and cornerback in week 4 of the NFL season. The former Colorado Buffaloes star has been improving each week and helped the Jaguars beat the San Francisco 49ers and pick up their their third win of the season.
The reason Hunter stood out is not limited to his on-field performance. What Hunter did after the game demonstrates why he has been a fan favorite since his time with the Colorado Buffaloes.
Hunter Stays Behind For Fans
After the win, Hunter stayed on the field longer than he had to so he could sign autographs for the Jaguars fans. His doing so is more significant with the fact that the Jaguars were on the road in week 4, and whether Jacksonville fans traveled across the country or live on the West Coast, Hunter made time for them.
In a video capturing Hunter signing autographs after the game, he was seen even signing for young San Francisco 49ers fans who were excited to meet him.
After a hard-fought game, it would have been understandable if Hunter wanted to run into the locker room after the game to get ready to travel back to Jacksonville; instead, the former Colorado star put the fans first.
Against the 49ers, Hunter finished the game with three receptions for 42 yards, including one catch that helped keep the Jaguars on the field instead of punting from their own end zone. Hunter also had two total tackles on defense.
Why Hunter Is A Colorado Fan Favorite
Hunter has already been a fan favorite from his success with the Colorado Buffaloes. He is one of just two Colorado Players to have ever won the Heisman Trophy. Before Hunter, the last one to win was running back Rashaan Salaam in 1994. Hunter won the award after a stellar performance in the 2024 season, notably playing both wide receiver and cornerback.
In 2024, his final season with Colorado, he led the Buffaloes with 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Hunter also had 35 total tackles, 11 passes defended, one forced fumble, and four interceptions.
The reason Hunter is a fan favorite goes beyond what he did with the Colorado Buffaloes. Off the field, Hunter is someone who is always trying to make a difference for somebody else. With Hunter’s success at Colorado, he earned a significant amount through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals.
Back in December, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' son, Deion Sanders Jr., revealed Hunter would donate his earnings, receiving no NIL money from the collective.
"Did you know he receives no NIL from the collective?" Sanders Jr. shared. "He's one of the biggest donors to the collective, meaning he's paying a lot of other people’s NIL on this team."
When Hunter won the Heisman Trophy, the ceremony was held in New York. He used his own money to fly out his teammates so they could also take part in the festivities.
Hunter is showing that even after being a first-round draft pick and playing in the NFL, he is still as selfless and generous as he was with the Colorado Buffaloes.