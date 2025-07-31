Colorado Buffaloes Wide Receiver Dominating Preseason Camp: New Highlight Catch
Now healthy entering his third season in Boulder, wide receiver Omarion Miller is making highlight catch after highlight catch early in the Colorado Buffaloes' fall camp.
Miller's latest big play came on Thursday. As documented by Darius Sanders of Reach The People Media, the junior beat Colorado's secondary before catching a deep pass in stride from freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis, resulting in a touchdown.
Miller suffered a season-ending lower-leg injury against the Kansas State Wildcats last year but now appears healthy and capable of being Colorado's top wide receiver. In each of his first two seasons with the Buffs, Miller had one touchdown and just over 200 receiving yards.
On Wednesday, Miller made an even more impressive catch when he beat cornerback and projected NFL Draft pick DJ McKinney in the red zone. Wide receivers typically have the advantage in these 1-on-1 reps, but Miller flashed shades of former Colorado standout Will Sheppard with this catch in the end zone:
Want one more? Check out quarterback Kaidon Salter connecting with Miller for a 7-on-7 touchdown during Colorado's first fall camp practice on Tuesday:
If Miller can stay healthy and continue to dominate his practice reps, there's no reason he can't become Colorado's leading receiver in 2025.
“He’s my meter in the room,” Colorado wide receivers coach Jason Phillips said during spring camp. “If I see him taking strides and bettering himself, it just lets me know everybody else in the room is going to be that much better. He’s my barometer at this point.”
Other wide receivers looking to impress this season include sophomore Drelon Miller, senior Terrell Timmons Jr., incoming freshmen Quentin Gibson and Quanell Farrakhan Jr., and transfers Sincere Brown (Campbell), Hykeem Williams (Florida State) and Joseph Williams (Tulsa). Returning weapons Kam Mikell and Isaiah Hardge are also names to watch.
After getting lost in the mix behind the likes of Travis Hunter, Xavier Weaver, LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Sheppard during his first two years in Boulder, Omarion Miller is arguably Colorado's most talented wide receiver entering 2025. Not convinced? Revisit his 196-yard game against the USC Trojans in 2023 and his 145-yard outburst against Kansas State last season.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders gave praise to Miller last season following his 71-yard, one-touchdown games against the Baylor Bears.
"He's hungry. He wants it," Sanders said. "When he gets in, he's ready. He's ready to go. And Shedeur (Sanders) has a tremendous expectation of him. Sometimes he would say who he wants on certain plays and certain routes, and Omarion just came in there and did his thing. Man, I'm proud of him that he wasn't over there sleeping, so when his number was called, he was ready to respond. I'm very proud of that young man.”