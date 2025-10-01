Buffs Beat

Inside Deion Sanders’ Strategy For Colorado's True Freshmen

Defensive end London Merritt has now joined a growing list of Colorado Buffaloes players who've found success as a true freshman under coach Deion Sanders. The budding star shared his belief that there's no favoritism when it comes to seniority at Colorado.

Jack Carlough

London Merritt Deion Sanders Colorado True Freshmen Alexander McPherson Quentin Gibson Julian Lewis Big 12 coach prime
London Merritt Deion Sanders Colorado True Freshmen Alexander McPherson Quentin Gibson Julian Lewis Big 12 coach prime / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
In this story:

BOULDER — Despite being on a senior-heavy roster, multiple Colorado Buffaloes true freshmen have earned considerable playing time this season and are even making an impact under coach Deion Sanders.

Five-star quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis hasn't cracked that list just yet, but defensive ends London Merritt and Alexander McPherson and wide receiver/punt returner Quentin Gibson's early success suggest brighter days are ahead. Merritt and McPherson, who both attended IMG Academy in Florida, have combined for 13 total tackles, and Gibson is turning heads with his speed.

The impressive starts of those three are encouraging, and if Colorado continues to fall behind in the Big 12 Conference race, other rookies may also see some increased playing time.

London Merritt Explains Colorado's Approach To Freshmen

London Merritt Deion Sanders Approach Managing Colorado True Freshmen Alexander McPherson Quentin Gibson Julian Lewis Big 12
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Following his four-tackle game against the BYU Cougars, Merritt sat down with the media on Tuesday to discuss his early college success and the Buffs' preparation for TCU. Perhaps most notably, the Georgia native shared an interesting quote about how "Coach Prime" and his staff approach freshmen who are new to the program.

"They play their best players, and they don't really do all that seniority stuff," Merritt said.
"Us freshmen, me and Alex, we came here in January. We working every day, working our butts off. And then it shows on the field. We're doing our thing on the field, showing up to play and making plays."

Sanders and other true freshmen have often shared the same sentiment that Colorado prioritizes ability over age. The Buffs don't sign many high school players each year, but freshmen are allowed the opportunity to contribute immediately if capable.

London Merritt Deion Sanders Approach Managing Colorado True Freshmen Alexander McPherson Quentin Gibson Julian Lewis Big 12
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) runs with the ball as Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Alexander McPherson (98) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"When we're recruiting you, we want you to play. I'm not stopping you from playing," Sanders said in a freshmen-only meeting during fall camp, per Thee Pregame Show. "You got to be trusted so much that we can trust you there...You gonna make a play? Make a case. I got you."

MORE: Kickoff Time Announced For Colorado Buffaloes, Iowa State Cyclones Matchup

MORE: Colorado Coach Deion Sanders' Honest Postgame Speech To His Team After Buffaloes Loss

MORE: Travis Hunter's Cool Postgame Move Shows Why He's Fan Favorite

Why London Merritt Committed To Colorado

London Merritt Deion Sanders Approach Managing Colorado True Freshmen Alexander McPherson Quentin Gibson Julian Lewis Big 12
Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie XII is run onto Folsom Field before the second half between the Brigham Young Cougars against the Colorado Buffaloes Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Merritt, a former four-star prospect, later opened up on why he committed to Colorado last November.

"Coaching, pretty much," Merritt credited to his decision. "When I first got here, I fell in love with it. The coaches are amazing... (Defensive ends) Coach (George) Helow came, and he's phenomenal. He knows his stuff. He teaches us like we're linebackers. I feel like that's a good thing to do because in the league (NFL), you got to know more than your position, and coach Helow teaches that."

While Colorado's defense has largely struggled through five games, Merritt and McPherson have both been bright spots and may continue to see an increase in playing time. Giving both an opportunity to gain game experience should pay dividends next season.

"I definitely don't regret it (committing to Colorado) because I'm learning a lot," Merritt said.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football