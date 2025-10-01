Inside Deion Sanders’ Strategy For Colorado's True Freshmen
BOULDER — Despite being on a senior-heavy roster, multiple Colorado Buffaloes true freshmen have earned considerable playing time this season and are even making an impact under coach Deion Sanders.
Five-star quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis hasn't cracked that list just yet, but defensive ends London Merritt and Alexander McPherson and wide receiver/punt returner Quentin Gibson's early success suggest brighter days are ahead. Merritt and McPherson, who both attended IMG Academy in Florida, have combined for 13 total tackles, and Gibson is turning heads with his speed.
The impressive starts of those three are encouraging, and if Colorado continues to fall behind in the Big 12 Conference race, other rookies may also see some increased playing time.
London Merritt Explains Colorado's Approach To Freshmen
Following his four-tackle game against the BYU Cougars, Merritt sat down with the media on Tuesday to discuss his early college success and the Buffs' preparation for TCU. Perhaps most notably, the Georgia native shared an interesting quote about how "Coach Prime" and his staff approach freshmen who are new to the program.
"They play their best players, and they don't really do all that seniority stuff," Merritt said.
"Us freshmen, me and Alex, we came here in January. We working every day, working our butts off. And then it shows on the field. We're doing our thing on the field, showing up to play and making plays."
Sanders and other true freshmen have often shared the same sentiment that Colorado prioritizes ability over age. The Buffs don't sign many high school players each year, but freshmen are allowed the opportunity to contribute immediately if capable.
"When we're recruiting you, we want you to play. I'm not stopping you from playing," Sanders said in a freshmen-only meeting during fall camp, per Thee Pregame Show. "You got to be trusted so much that we can trust you there...You gonna make a play? Make a case. I got you."
Why London Merritt Committed To Colorado
Merritt, a former four-star prospect, later opened up on why he committed to Colorado last November.
"Coaching, pretty much," Merritt credited to his decision. "When I first got here, I fell in love with it. The coaches are amazing... (Defensive ends) Coach (George) Helow came, and he's phenomenal. He knows his stuff. He teaches us like we're linebackers. I feel like that's a good thing to do because in the league (NFL), you got to know more than your position, and coach Helow teaches that."
While Colorado's defense has largely struggled through five games, Merritt and McPherson have both been bright spots and may continue to see an increase in playing time. Giving both an opportunity to gain game experience should pay dividends next season.
"I definitely don't regret it (committing to Colorado) because I'm learning a lot," Merritt said.