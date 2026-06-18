Three Position Battles to Watch for Coach Prime and Colorado

Among all of the new faces joining the Colorado Buffaloes’ football program in 2026, there are several positions that have become loaded with talent. As a result, fierce position battles have ensued, heating up throughout the spring season and carrying over into summer training.

The results of those battles could create new stars in Boulder who take coach Deion Sanders’s program to the next level. Here’s a look at the three most crucial position battles for Buffs fans to keep their eyes on ahead of Week 1.

1. Defensive Line

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Quency Wiggins (49) celebrates his sack in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s defensive line was assembled through a variety of methods throughout the offseason. Players came from the high school level, transfer portal, JUCO level and even other positions. There are battles taking place on both the interior of the defensive line and among the edge rushers.

On the interior, the top contenders are the likes of Tulane transfer Santana Hopper, New Mexico State transfer Ezra Christensen, former edge rusher Quency Wiggins and San Jose State transfer Vili Taufatofua. In addition, guys like Maryland transfer Sedrick Smith and Appalachian State transfer Dylan Manuel have outside chances to make pushes for roles of their own.

Hopper brings College Football Playoff experience, whereas Christensen was the most productive of Colorado’s newcomers in 2025. But Wiggins and Taufatofua bring the Buffs experience and NFL heritage to the competition, respectively.

Kylan Salter with the TCU Horned Frogs as a linebacker. | Kylan Salter/TCU Athletics

As if that wasn’t enough front-seven competition, the edge rushers have been in a neck-and-neck race of their own.

The likes of Monmouth transfer Lamont Lester Jr., Albany transfer Balansama Kamara and North Dakota State transfer Toby Anene make up the front of the pack in the race. In addition, players like former linebacker Kylan Salter, four-star (per On3) JUCO transfer Domata Peko Jr. and James Madison transfer Immanuel Ezeogu are flying under the radar, but could still push for the role.

All of the aforementioned transfers were highly productive at their most recent stops, and will just be looking to translate that success to the next level. And in Salter’s case, he has impressed coaches since his position switch, and they anticipate a bigger role for him in 2026.

2. Running Back

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos running back Micah Welch (29) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As for the running backs, Colorado stockpiled at the position in anticipation of new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense. His scheme is known to heavily utilize its running backs, so the Buffaloes need more depth than what they’ve had in recent years.

As it stands, it is a four-horse race for the lead-back job. Those in the race include Micah Welch, DeKalon Taylor, Alabama transfer Richard Young and Sacramento State transfer Damian Henderson II.

The Buffaloes’ returners have flashed stardom at Colorado, but have been held back by the previous offensive scheme and injury issues thus far. As for the newcomers, both shone as powerful running backs at their previous schools, but were used in limited roles.

The ‘Go-Go’ scheme often utilizes three running backs, meaning only one of these competitors will truly lose out on opportunities. Still, it will be a tight contest to monitor as the season approaches.

3. Linebacker

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Coach Prime likely can’t go wrong with who he chooses to start at linebacker, this competition may be the fiercest of the bunch. Despite the stakes for the program not being as high, all of the players engaged in the position battle have high hopes for their 2026 seasons.

Those battling for the role include Texas transfer Liona Lefau, New Mexico State transfer Tyler Martinez, Bowling Green transfer Gideon ESPN Lampron, former four-star (per 247Sports) recruit Carson Crawford, and long-time Buffs special teamers Bo LaPenna and Gage Goldberg.

Lefau, Martinez and Lampron were all highly productive at their previous schools, and likely would’ve been NFL prospects even if they hadn’t come to Boulder. Crawford has expectations through the roof, and LaPenna and Goldberg have proven themselves as specialists and are looking for defensive roles.

In this case, whoever emerges as the starter is likely going to be a household name in Boulder before long.

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