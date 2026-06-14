How Vili Taufatofua Can Carry on Family's NFL Legacy at Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes’ defensive line competition was fierce throughout the spring season and will continue to be so during summer training camp. But one defensive lineman who could be at the center of it all is Vili Taufatofua.

The San Jose State transfer arrives in Boulder with two remaining seasons of eligibility and hopes to become an NFL Draft prospect. As a hybrid defensive lineman who has had success at previous stops, he could play an important enough role in defensive coordinator Chris Marve’s scheme to boost his draft stock at Colorado.

Vili Taufatofua’s NFL heritage

Jun 7, 2012; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets fullback Fui Vakapuna during the New York Jets organized team activities at the Atlantic Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Taufatofua’s family is used to producing NFL talent, as two of his cousins have spent time on NFL rosters.

His cousin Fui Vakapuna played his college ball with the BYU Cougars as a fullback. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft and remained in the league through 2012. He played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets in that time.

Additionally, Taufatofua’s cousin, Siupeli Anau, also spent time in the NFL. He was a member of the Arizona Cardinals from 2017 to 2019 after playing college football at Northern Arizona. Similarly to Taufatofua, he was a defensive lineman. He can act as an additional coach for his cousin as he makes a push to reach the NFL at Colorado.

How Vili Taufatofua’s hybrid skillset can boost his NFL Draft stock

Vili Taufatofua makes a tackle against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Tuafatofua is a capable hybrid defensive lineman who has displayed both the ability to rush the passer and stop the run at his previous schools.

He was dominant in his days at New Mexico Military Institute on the JUCO level. He was a run stuffer at the line of scrimmage, tallying 81 total tackles. But he also got to the quarterback 15.5 times, displaying his ability off the edge.

While he struggled to stand out with the Utah Utes in 2023 and 2024, he began to see production again with the Spartans in 2025. He was primarily used on the interior of the defensive line, recording 34 tackles and three sacks. He also showed a knack for forcing turnovers, as he forced two fumbles that season.

If Colorado can effectively rotate Taufatofua from the edge to the interior of its defensive line, he will have plenty of opportunities to return to a high level of production.

How Chris Marve can boost Vili Taufatofua’s NFL Draft stock

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren Msu Football Media Day | Keith Warren, Keith Warren via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Something that plays in Taufatofua’s favor is who the Buffaloes have at the helm of their defense. Marve has a proven ability to develop defensive groups, which was something he exemplified quickly at Virginia Tech.

When he joined the Hokies as their defensive coordinator in 2022, they allowed the second-most rushing yards per game in the ACC. But in just a year, he got the unit under control. Virginia Tech allowed the sixth-least rushing yards per game the following year, and the unit remained solid in 2024 as well.

Taufatofua has two years to work with at Colorado, so he can take his time being developed by Marve. However, the quicker he latches on to what Marve has to teach him, the quicker he’ll see his draft stock rise with the Buffaloes.

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