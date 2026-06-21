Colorado Buffaloes' Next Potential NFL Offensive Lineman

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offensive line will be anchored by a mountain of a man at left tackle in 2026. Larry Johnson III, a senior and former Tennessee Volunteer, is looking to use his impressive frame to become an NFL prospect in 2026.

He’ll have to fend off the injury bug and prove that he can adjust to the higher snap total. But if he develops the way coaches hope, he could be an NFL prospect by the end of the 2026 campaign.

The importance of Larry Johnson III’s adjustment to a higher snap total

Tennessee offensive linemen John Campbell Jr. (74) and Larry Johnson III (77) during UT's first spring football practice on Monday, March 18, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

As Colorado’s 2026 offensive line comes together, Johnson appears to be its best option at left tackle on paper. If he is going to successfully emerge in that ever-important role, he will have some major adapting to do.

Johnson has yet to play all 12 games during any regular season of his four-year career, with eight in 2025 being the most he’s started. Stepping into a more involved role will require consistency from Johnson. He’ll need to develop a weekly routine in practice to ensure good performances in each game and sustain his success over the course of a full season.

If he can do so effectively, NFL teams will likely take notice. It will be good evidence of his ability to play through a long season, an adjustment he’d need to make again to play a 17-game schedule in the NFL.

The importance of a healthy season for Larry Johnson III

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders calls out in the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Another thing Johnson will need to prove that he can sustain throughout a full season is his health. Typically, the primary concern for NFL teams when drafting larger offensive linemen is the injury bug, as it’s hard to perform at that size throughout a long season while avoiding injury.

With Johnson standing 6-7, 350 pounds, his health is something NFL teams will be keeping a close eye on.

He missed the final three games of Colorado’s 2025 season due to injury, which delivered two major blows to Johnson. First, it confirmed for NFL scouts that injuries were, in fact, a concern for him, as he’d also suffered some at Tennessee.

But secondarily, it put him in a difficult spot to be fully prepared for the 2026 season. He’ll have to rebound from his injury while simultaneously competing for the left tackle job, forcing him to play catch-up and hurting his draft stock as a result.

However, if Johnson can complete a fully healthy 12-game season, he’ll significantly distance himself from the injury asterisk that will inevitably follow him onto NFL Draft boards.

How Brennan Marion can develop Larry Johnson III into an NFL prospect

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While his size is impressive, Johnson could benefit from a slimmer build, as it would allow him more versatility. Thankfully for him, he finds himself in one of the quickest-moving offenses in college football.

New Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense has reportedly been getting the Buffs’ linemen into tremendous shape. Johnson’s teammate, guard Yahya Attia, spoke about just that during his spring press conference.

“[The ‘Go-Go’ offense] gets us active,” said Attia on April 1. “It’s like, ‘we’re going to make your butt go.’ We make the defense go, we’re going too, we’re getting in shape, I’m losing weight, I’ve got coach George [Helow] helping me with it too…I love it. It’s just tempo, so it’s quick, but we also get off the field quickly, because we’re going to score.”

If the ‘Go-Go’ offense can have the same effect on Johnson, it’ll have him in prime NFL shape when April rolls around once more.

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