Projecting Colorado's Starting Offense Entering Fall Camp

The Colorado Buffaloes are preparing for a multitude of position battles in fall camp. Their new-look roster is loaded with talent, and whoever ends up taking the field in week 1 will create an exciting lineup to open Colorado’s season.

The Buffs will face a road test against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets following the conclusion of fall camp, and they’ll have to have made up their minds on the starting lineup by then. But before those fall camp position battles get underway, here’s Colorado’s projected week 1 starting lineup.

Quarterback: Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis started two games at the end of Colorado’s 2025 season, appearing in a total of four during the year. He got off to a good start, throwing for 589 yards and four touchdowns to no interceptions while completing 55.3 percent of his passes.

His youth may lead to growing pains as the full-time starter, but he’s given the coaching staff no reason to doubt him as the starter. Unless something changes in fall camp, it’s likely to stay that way.

Running Backs: Micah Welch, Damian Henderson II

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) runs with the ball as Houston Cougars linebacker Brandon Mack II (4) attempts to make a tackle during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s running back room is one of the most open races of the offseason. Given what was seen in Colorado’s spring game, the likely starters are returning running back Micah Welch and Sacramento State Hornets transfer Damian Henderson II.

Welch has shined at moments for Colorado over the last two seasons, and his proven production is likely to earn him one of the starting spots. Henderson shined in the spring game, leading the contest in carries. His rushing style contrasts well with Welch’s, making him the perfect rotational back alongside him.

Wide Receivers: Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore Jr., Kam Perry

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) runs in for the touchdown after the catch against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For as open as the running back race is, Colorado’s receiver competition is an even closer battle. As it stands, transfer receivers Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore Jr. and Kam Perry stand the best chances to win starting roles.

They all have proven their talent at their previous schools, and will likely be looked to as significant contributors unless that changes. However, returning receiver Joseph Williams stands just as good a chance to remain a starter, and transfer Ernest Campbell poses a unique threat of his own.

Tight End: Zach Atkins

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) runs with the ball as Houston Cougars defensive lineman Carlos Allen Jr. (5) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the returning veteran who was the starter in 2025, the tight end job is Atkins’ to lose in 2026. This is also largely due to the lack of talent Colorado brought in at the position during the offseason. The Buffs added one transfer from the FCS level, who did little in the receiving game. The only other talent they added was a group of three freshmen.

However, Atkins struggled in his first year with the Buffaloes. As a receiving tight end, he did little as an option in the passing game. This does leave his job in question, even though he’ll be in a better offense for his playstyle in 2026.

Offensive tackles: Larry Johnson III, Taj White

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Taj White (63) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Johnson and White are two experienced tackles who have built up resumes of consistency in their careers thus far. Johnson is an imposing 6-7, 350-pound left tackle who allowed only one sack in 2025.

As for White, he proved himself as a capable starter with the Rutgers Scarlett Knights in 2025. He started 11 games for them and now looks to bring that same consistency to Boulder in 2026.

Offensive guards: Sean Kinney, Yahya Attia

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive guard Yahya Attia (59) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kinney will be battling for the center position in fall camp, but the loser of that battle is likely to be shifted to guard. Given Demetrius Hunter’s experience in the Big 12, he is the favorite to win that battle. But Kinney has experience at guard, so he should be able to make the transition seamlessly.

As for Attia, he was one of Colorado’s bright spots at guard in 2025. He’ll likely fill a similar role for the Buffs in 2026, helping anchor the blind side of the offensive line.

Center: Demetrius Hunter

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter (59) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hunter’s time with the Houston Cougars showed that he has all the tools to be a dominant Big 12 center. He started all 12 games for Houston during the 2025 regular season and allowed no sacks or quarterback hits.

Hunter is certainly the favorite to win Colorado’s starting center job and may end up being the best newcomer on their offensive line.

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