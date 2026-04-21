Looking Ahead To Colorado’s Top Prospect in 2027 NFL Draft

As the 2026 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, it is never too early to look ahead to next year’s prospects. The Colorado Buffaloes have brought in several new players and have lots of possibilities of who could be drafted into the NFL following the 2026 College Football season.

However, there’s one player in particular who appears to be Colorado’s top prospect heading into the 2026 season.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) runs in for the touchdown after the catch against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Danny Scudero’s 2025 Season

San Jose State wide receiver Danny Scudero could be Colorado’s top prospect heading into the 2027 NFL Draft.

Scudero was the most productive receiver in the country during the 2025 season as he recorded 88 receptions for 1,297 yards, 10 touchdowns, and averaged 14.7 yards per reception. Throughout last season, it became very clear that Scudero was one of the best receivers in the country and put himself in a position to have an even better 2026 campaign.

The interesting part about Scudero‘s production is the fact that he was able to do that from all over the field, but primarily as a slot receiver. Standing at 5-9, Scudero does not have the physical frame to consistently go up against the bigger defensive backs, but when called upon, he has the ability to do so.

For the most part, Scudero has been able to find success through his consistent hands and precise route running to get open and create that constant production for the Spartans.

In a new offense at Colorado, Scudero has the chance to build on his 2025 showing and give himself a great opportunity to be selected at the top end of next year’s draft.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for the first down against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Top Option

Following the 2025 season, like Scudero, offensive coordinator Brennan Marion is entering his first season with the Buffaloes after Colorado Coach Deion Sanders brought him in.

Together, Marion and Scudero have a tremendous opportunity to create one of the more explosive offenses in the Big 12 and potentially in the nation. Scudero’s versatile skillet gives Marion plenty of ways to use him so they can maximize what he brings to the offense.

Marion has been known for getting the ball to the best playmakers and using their speed to exploit defenders in space. Scudero has plenty of speed to fit into that kind of role, which opens up opportunities all over the route tree.

Scudero's speed can also help him to win over the top and generate big plays for the offense. Next season, Scudero has the benefit of playing with a very talented quarterback in redshirt freshman Julian Lewis, who is projected to enter his first year as the starter.

Throughout the spring, Scudero and Lewis both learned Marion’s offense, they developed a strong connection, and in the Spring game, it was put on full display as Scudero hauled in the only touchdown of the game from Lewis.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Scudero has the ability to not just be productive from one spot, but has the ability to find success all over the field in any way that Marion elects to use him and in any way that Lewis can get him the ball. That versatility is a great trait that many NFL scouts and teams love to see.

With Scudero now being in a conference like the Big 12 that has significantly more attention than the Mountain West, his performance, combined with the eyeballs that he will get, should give him a great opportunity to be successful.

With matchups against Texas Tech and Utah, if Scudero can perform in a major way, those could be two games that significantly boost his stock and allow him to be Colorado’s top prospect next season.

With his experience, talent, fundamentals, and consistency, Scudero has the potential to not only be the best receiver for Colorado but also one of the top receivers selected in the 2027 NFL Draft.

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