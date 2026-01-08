Colorado Pushing For Touted SEC Transfer Already Once Recruited By Deion Sanders

It started when we were younger...

The Colorado Buffaloes go way back with do-it-all defensive back Boo Carter, linked in prep recruiting while he earned comparisons to their Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter. Now in the transfer portal after two seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers, coach Deion Sanders is closer than ever to finally landing his Boo.

Tennessee's Boo Carter To Visit Colorado

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) during a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to On3's Steve Wiltfong, Carter is expected to take an official visit to Boulder later this week. He was in Nashville with the Vanderbilt Commodores, a lead suitor for his services, on Wednesday.

Louisville is also in play, as are Auburn and Mississippi State, which are working to secure a visit, according to Wiltfong. But Sanders is going "full-speed ahead" for the top-60 remaining transfer in 247Sports' portal rankings. Colorado and Vanderbilt stand as Carter's top contenders.

Rocky Top got a little bit of everything from Carter, for better or worse. The 5-11, 200-pound Chattanoogan was an SEC All-Freshman selection in 2024 after 38 tackles (three for loss), one sack and an interception in five starts at safety. He also led the conference as a punt returner, averaging 16.5 yards over 12 runbacks.

The sky was the limit, until it wasn't. Carter then went AWOL for numerous offseason activities and practices, the start of a sophomore year shrouded with off-field issues. A reported altercation with teammates and coaches when confronted about his absences put his time as a Vol on ice.

He temporarily won back their trust, continuing to make plays as a slot corner with three forced fumbles, 4.5 tackles for loss (25 total), three pass breakups and a sack. But last November, he was dismissed from the program.

Coach Josh Heupel cited a "standard" he failed to meet, while Carter announced he'd miss the season due to injury and later claimed he left due to being forced to play through it. He officially entered the transfer portal last Friday.

Boo Carter No Stranger To Buffs Buzz

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) celebrates with Tennessee defensive back Edrees Farooq (15) after returning a punt during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, November 16, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The exit from Tennessee hurt Carter's reputation in the moment, but his talent has never been denied. Colorado nearly landed the consensus four-star 2024 recruit, even hosting him on an unofficial visit three months after he committed to the Vols.

Carter was a hot commodity out of Bradley Central High School (Cleveland, Tenn.), as 247Sports ranked him the No. 5 two-way recruit and No. 3 Tennesseean in his class. Even "Coach Prime" sent an offer while still leading the Jackson State Tigers.

His mind-boggling skillset screamed Hunter 2.0, creating 1,795 all-purpose yards and 27 touchdowns on offense with 102 tackles and two interceptions on defense as a senior.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

He attended Sanders' first junior day and spring game as coach of the Buffaloes but ultimately chose his home state. Flash forward, and he's once again split between Rocky Mountain High and Tennessee Whiskey, but now involving the Nashville-hot Commodores.

Yet the longer he remains undecided, the tougher a predicament grows for Coach Prime. Does he up the ante despite Carter's character concerns?

He plays a position of need while gleaming with versatility for offensive coordinator Brennan Marion to tinker with, as well as acumen on special teams. He'd instantly become one of Colorado's most gifted players.

But for as long as Sanders has had Carter's phone number, he's preached against the exact strain of misconduct that took place at Tennessee. It's a risk of principle with the reward of a potential star, one that could rock the Big 12 or the Buffaloes' boat.