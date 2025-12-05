Colorado Linked To 4-Star Wide Receiver Recruit Loyal To Brennan Marion

The top-ranked recruiting class at the FCS level is now falling apart.

Upon learning that coach Brennan Marion has officially left Sacramento State for the Colorado Buffaloes' offensive coordinator job, four-star wide receiver Xavier McDonald and three-star quarterback Jackson Presley have both cut ties with the Hornets. McDonald announced his decommitment on Friday, and Presley terminated the contract he signed earlier this week.

Colorado likely won't pursue Presley because of current freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis' presence, but the Buffs are "making a push" for McDonald, according to Rivals' Chad Simmons. The top-50 class of 2026 wide receiver (per 247Sports composite) never intended to sign with Sacramento State during this week's early signing period and will now reopen his recruitment.

Xavier McDonald Expresses Loyalty To Brennan Marion

Morton wide receiver Xavier McDonald has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen. | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McDonald's decision to leave Sacramento State was largely due to the departure of Marion, who was officially announced as Colorado's offensive coordinator on Friday.

"With Coach Brennan Marion accepting the offensive coordinator position at Colorado, and considering the significant impact he and (Sac State wide receivers) Coach Lem (Adams) had on my recruitment, I believe it is in my best interest to reopen my recruitment at this time," McDonald wrote on X. "Thank you again to Sacramento State for the support throughout this process. I look forward to exploring new opportunities ahead. My recruitment is now officially 100% open."

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-2, 164-pound receiver from Morton, Mississippi, announced his commitment to Sacramento State in June over fellow top schools North Carolina, LSU and Ole Miss. Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs offered McDonald about six months prior.

At Morton High School, McDonald totaled 1,166 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore and followed that up with 562 receiving yards and five touchdowns last year.

Colorado's High School Signing Class

Carthage's Carson Crawford makes a catch during the 4A DII UIL Texas State Football Championship game against Waco La Vega on Friday, December 20, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Naomi Skinner/Times Record News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eleven class of 2026 recruits have so far signed with the Buffs, including five offensive players. Colorado also landed a commitment from former SMU defensive back commit Braylon Edwards on Friday.

Alex Ward, Athlete — Marietta, Georgia

Domata Peko Jr., Defensive Lineman — Calabasas, California

Ben Gula, Offensive Lineman — Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Christian Ward, Wide Receiver — Carrollton, Georgia

Colby Johnson, Linebacker — Sammamish, Washington

Rodney Colton Jr., Linebacker — Newnan, Georgia

Maurice 'MoJo' Williams Jr., Cornerback — Edna Karr, Louisiana

Josiah Manu, Offensive Line — Thompson Valley, Colorado

Carson Crawford, Linebacker — Carthage, Texas

Xavier Payne, Offensive Line — Jones, Florida

Preston Ashley, Safety — Brandon, Mississippi

Nine of the 11 signees are three-star prospects; Crawford and Ashley are both four-stars.

Colorado's signing class currently ranks No. 103 nationally and No. 16 in the Big 12 Conference, but a commitment from McDonald would certainly help Sanders' group gain some respect.