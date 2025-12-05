Colorado Linked To 4-Star Wide Receiver Recruit Loyal To Brennan Marion
In this story:
The top-ranked recruiting class at the FCS level is now falling apart.
Upon learning that coach Brennan Marion has officially left Sacramento State for the Colorado Buffaloes' offensive coordinator job, four-star wide receiver Xavier McDonald and three-star quarterback Jackson Presley have both cut ties with the Hornets. McDonald announced his decommitment on Friday, and Presley terminated the contract he signed earlier this week.
Colorado likely won't pursue Presley because of current freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis' presence, but the Buffs are "making a push" for McDonald, according to Rivals' Chad Simmons. The top-50 class of 2026 wide receiver (per 247Sports composite) never intended to sign with Sacramento State during this week's early signing period and will now reopen his recruitment.
Xavier McDonald Expresses Loyalty To Brennan Marion
McDonald's decision to leave Sacramento State was largely due to the departure of Marion, who was officially announced as Colorado's offensive coordinator on Friday.
"With Coach Brennan Marion accepting the offensive coordinator position at Colorado, and considering the significant impact he and (Sac State wide receivers) Coach Lem (Adams) had on my recruitment, I believe it is in my best interest to reopen my recruitment at this time," McDonald wrote on X. "Thank you again to Sacramento State for the support throughout this process. I look forward to exploring new opportunities ahead. My recruitment is now officially 100% open."
The 6-foot-2, 164-pound receiver from Morton, Mississippi, announced his commitment to Sacramento State in June over fellow top schools North Carolina, LSU and Ole Miss. Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs offered McDonald about six months prior.
At Morton High School, McDonald totaled 1,166 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore and followed that up with 562 receiving yards and five touchdowns last year.
MORE: Why Colorado Fans Shouldn't Panic Over Deion Sanders' Small Recruiting Class
MORE: What Concerning Financial Report Means For Future Of Deion Sanders, Colorado
MORE: Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Receiving Major Recruiting Boost
WANT COLORADO BUFFALOES NEWS SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX IN THE MORNING? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE.
Colorado's High School Signing Class
Eleven class of 2026 recruits have so far signed with the Buffs, including five offensive players. Colorado also landed a commitment from former SMU defensive back commit Braylon Edwards on Friday.
- Alex Ward, Athlete — Marietta, Georgia
- Domata Peko Jr., Defensive Lineman — Calabasas, California
- Ben Gula, Offensive Lineman — Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Christian Ward, Wide Receiver — Carrollton, Georgia
- Colby Johnson, Linebacker — Sammamish, Washington
- Rodney Colton Jr., Linebacker — Newnan, Georgia
- Maurice 'MoJo' Williams Jr., Cornerback — Edna Karr, Louisiana
- Josiah Manu, Offensive Line — Thompson Valley, Colorado
- Carson Crawford, Linebacker — Carthage, Texas
- Xavier Payne, Offensive Line — Jones, Florida
- Preston Ashley, Safety — Brandon, Mississippi
Nine of the 11 signees are three-star prospects; Crawford and Ashley are both four-stars.
Colorado's signing class currently ranks No. 103 nationally and No. 16 in the Big 12 Conference, but a commitment from McDonald would certainly help Sanders' group gain some respect.
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.