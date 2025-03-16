Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Competition: Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter, Ryan Staub?

The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders have a decision to make this offseason with former quarterback Shedeur Sanders off to the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders' backup, Ryan Staub, will look to compete for the starting quarterback job against Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis.

Gabriel Duarte

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Ryan Staub (16) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Ryan Staub (16) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes are in the midst of a quarterback competition for the first time in coach Deion Sanders' tenure. Colorado brought in two players over the offseason to compete with last season's backup quarterback Ryan Staub.

After backing up Shedeur Sanders for two years, Staub is now ready for to compete for the starting quarterback job for the Buffaloes for the first time.

u
Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) passes the ball against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Following the Buffs' first spring practice, Staub spoke about his approach to this offseason's quarterback competition.

"I think my approach is the same. I am trying to go out there and make the best play. But really just develop and take this time to grow as a player, grow as a teammate. And whatever happens, happens. I am in the middle of my road, year three. Obviously I have goals and dreams in mind, but I think it is a long journey, and I am kind of pushing every day," Staub said.

Staub expanded on his relationship with Shedeur and what he learned from the multi-year starter throughout their time spent together.

"I've spent a lot of time with Shedeur...followed in his footsteps, I got to watch him for two years. He is a leader by example. He goes through his life correctly. And I think he's a great teammate, and he's a good leader, too. I saw him bring that locker room together and lead that team last year to a lot of success that we had. I think he is going to have great success," Staub said.

MORE: NFL Draft Trade: New York Jets Predicted To Trade To Select Shedeur Sanders?

MORE: Deion Sanders Welcomes Denzel Washington To Speak To Colorado Football Team

MORE: NFL Free Agent Tackle David Bakhtiari Injury Update, Return: Kansas City Chiefs Fit

MORE: Deion Sanders Addresses Negotiating Contract Extension With Colorado Buffaloes

c
Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) calls a time out against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Over the offseason, the Buffs made a bevy of moves at quarterback with the departure of Sanders and brought in a transfer and a freshman to compete with Staub.

Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter transferred in from Liberty and comes to Boulder, Colorado, as the most experienced option in the quarterback competition. The 2023 Conference USA Player of the Year racked up 5,887 passing yards and 56 touchdowns and added 2,063 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground throughout his four years at Liberty.  

Freshman quarterback Julian Lewis comes to Colorado as the sixth-highest rated prospect to ever sign with the program according to 247Sports. The former USC commit was ranked as the No. 6 quarterback and No. 50 player in the country by 247Sports and is talented enough to start as a true freshman.

Although Staub has the most experience inside Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shumur's scheme, he will have to fight with Salter and Lewis for the starting job. Expect the quarterback competition to last well into the summer as the Buffaloes coaching staff has months to evalutate and decide who will be under center in their season opener vs. Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Home/Football