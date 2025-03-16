Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Competition: Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter, Ryan Staub?
The Colorado Buffaloes are in the midst of a quarterback competition for the first time in coach Deion Sanders' tenure. Colorado brought in two players over the offseason to compete with last season's backup quarterback Ryan Staub.
After backing up Shedeur Sanders for two years, Staub is now ready for to compete for the starting quarterback job for the Buffaloes for the first time.
Following the Buffs' first spring practice, Staub spoke about his approach to this offseason's quarterback competition.
"I think my approach is the same. I am trying to go out there and make the best play. But really just develop and take this time to grow as a player, grow as a teammate. And whatever happens, happens. I am in the middle of my road, year three. Obviously I have goals and dreams in mind, but I think it is a long journey, and I am kind of pushing every day," Staub said.
Staub expanded on his relationship with Shedeur and what he learned from the multi-year starter throughout their time spent together.
"I've spent a lot of time with Shedeur...followed in his footsteps, I got to watch him for two years. He is a leader by example. He goes through his life correctly. And I think he's a great teammate, and he's a good leader, too. I saw him bring that locker room together and lead that team last year to a lot of success that we had. I think he is going to have great success," Staub said.
Over the offseason, the Buffs made a bevy of moves at quarterback with the departure of Sanders and brought in a transfer and a freshman to compete with Staub.
Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter transferred in from Liberty and comes to Boulder, Colorado, as the most experienced option in the quarterback competition. The 2023 Conference USA Player of the Year racked up 5,887 passing yards and 56 touchdowns and added 2,063 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground throughout his four years at Liberty.
Freshman quarterback Julian Lewis comes to Colorado as the sixth-highest rated prospect to ever sign with the program according to 247Sports. The former USC commit was ranked as the No. 6 quarterback and No. 50 player in the country by 247Sports and is talented enough to start as a true freshman.
Although Staub has the most experience inside Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shumur's scheme, he will have to fight with Salter and Lewis for the starting job. Expect the quarterback competition to last well into the summer as the Buffaloes coaching staff has months to evalutate and decide who will be under center in their season opener vs. Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.