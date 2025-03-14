What Colorado Buffaloes' Kaidon Salter Said About Julian Lewis, Quarterback Competition
The Colorado Buffaloes will have a new quarterback under center for the first time since coach Deion Sanders took over in 2023. The Buffaloes landed former LIberty quarterback Kaidon Salter from the transfer portal to step in and compete for the starting job. Salter is competing with Julian "JuJu" Lewis and Ryan Staub to become Shedeur Sanders' successor at quarterback.
Coming to Boulder, Salter offers a wealth of starting experience to the Buffaloes. Over the past two seasons at Liberty, Salter has thrown for 4,762 yards and 47 touchdowns. He showed off his dual-threat capabilities as he rushed for 1,676 yards in the same time.
In his first media availability session, Salter talked about his decision to transfer to Colorado and the competition at quarterback.
"Coach wanted to see me come in and compete with JuJu, and it's all working out right now. Just coming in, helping JuJu out, also helping each other out. It was the best fit for me, and having the staff that they have here, everybody's been to where I'm trying to get to. Pat Shurmur's one of the best offensive coordinators, best quarterbacks coach in the country,"
Salter said he came to Colorado to showcase his arm, not his legs.
"I came here to throw the ball. Of course, I’m gonna use my legs when I have to, when things break down. With coach knowing I can run, there will be some run plays for me in there. Everybody knows I have no problem with running. It's something that a lot of teams won't be able to stop. But I came here to throw the ball. We’ve got a lot of electric receivers here," Salter said.
Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shumur said that Salter has been impressing the staff early into spring ball after the Buffaloes' practice on Tuesday.
"He's out there doing a heck of a job...and so both of those guys need to develop to a certain degree within our offense," Shurmur said. "They need to develop just like all the other players and we really like what we've seen so far."
In a recent behind-the-scenes look from Well Off Media at the Buffaloes' practices and meetings, Shurmur said that one of the most important qualities any quarterback should have is leadership.
"From the quarterback position, we need you guys to lead and to be a leader," Shurmur said "You have to do the right thing at the right time for the right reasons without regard for the consequences. And that starts by being on time and doing what you're supposed to do."
Salter definitely has the experience over both the quarterbacks he is competing against, but he will need to earn the right to become the starting quarterback, especially with all the hype Lewis has coming into college.
Lewis was heralded as one of the best prospects, not just at his position, but across the country. He signed to Colorado as the No. 6 quarterback in the 2025 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
Regardless of who is the starter to begin the season, the Buffaloes are in a good spot to be in with three talented players vying for the starting job.