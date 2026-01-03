Colorado Quarterback Kaidon Salter’s NFL Draft Projection

The Colorado Buffaloes have entered the offseason, seeing some incoming players, as well as important players departing. The team's coach, Deion Sanders, has been relying on the transfer portal, preparing simultaneously for players entering the NFL Draft.

Among these is quarterback Kaidon Salter, who declared for the draft on Jan. 1.

He made a move from Liberty to Colorado and faced some hitches along the way; however, his talent was evident all along. This year has been quite challenging for the team at Boulder as they managed to win only three games.

Salter mostly started the games, but redshirt sophomore Ryan Staub and five-star freshman Julian Lewis saw some playing time at quarterback. It was difficult for the team to get rhythm between the quarterback rotation and the loss of Shedeur Sanders.

Salter appears to be turning his attention to the NFL Draft. He has the experience and ability to move well enough to really make an attempt to make the roster.

What Are the Odds Kaidon Salter Hears His Name on Draft Day?

The chances of Kaidon Salter getting drafted are pretty slim, as he hasn’t quite built the profile scouts look for. Being benched a few times in favor of Staub and Lewis didn’t help, and it left questions about his consistency.

Salter is talented, but he hit his peak in 2023 with the Flames and wasn't been able to recapture that spark at Colorado. He finished the season with 1,414 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, plus 356 rushing yards and five scores.

Even with his dual-threat ability, he struggled to make a real impact in offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s system, and injuries and an inconsistent supporting cast didn’t make things any easier.

With limited tape and doubts about his consistency, Salter will have a tough path to getting drafted. His best shot might be signing as an undrafted free agent and proving he belongs at the next level.

NFL Teams That Might Be the Best Fit for Kaidon Salter

Figuring out where Kaidon Salter fits in the NFL won’t be easy, especially since he’s likely headed toward UDFA status. One option could be his hometown Denver Broncos, who might bring him in on a training camp invite.

Being around home and already familiar to scouts could make Denver a good landing spot. A lot of UDFAs end up with local teams for that reason, and the Broncos could give Salter a chance to learn from Sean Payton, a coach known for developing quarterbacks.

Even if he gets the invite, though, making the roster won’t be simple. Every practice and preseason game will be a test of his skills and readiness.

Salter’s best shot will come from taking every opportunity to prove he belongs. Hard work, preparation, and staying adaptable will be key if he wants to turn a training camp invite into a real NFL career.