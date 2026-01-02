Underrated Transfer Portal Option for Colorado Buffaloes Secondary

The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders have their work cut out for them with the transfer portal officially open. Revamping the defense is quickly becoming a priority, especially as multiple starters have already decided to move on.

That list grew again Thursday when cornerback DJ McKinney entered the portal. With McKinney and four-star Noah King both departing, Colorado is now facing turnover not only up front but also in the secondary.

Replacing that production won’t be easy, but the portal offers plenty of intriguing options.

One name that could make sense for Sanders is Karson Hobbs from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He is coming off a sophomore season with limited snaps, but the tools are there with plenty of untapped potential.

More consistent playing time is the missing piece, and that’s exactly what Colorado can offer.

For Sanders, it’s a mix of upside and opportunity, with Hobbs having a clear path to meaningful snaps in a secondary in transition. He also gives Colorado a young corner who can develop into a long-term piece rather than a short-term fix.

Colorado’s Secondary Could Get a Lift from Karson Hobbs

Sanders and his staff have a lot of work ahead of them, but targeting an underrated player such as Hobbs makes sense. The Buffaloes won’t be able to land top-level talent, but looking for undervalued talent could be the route to go.

That’s what makes Hobbs so intriguing for the Buffaloes. He has so much untapped potential and put together a solid season with the Fighting Irish and that’s with only appearing in three games, keeping his redshirt intact.

He recorded four tackles, while also adding in an interception against North Carolina State.

With more playing time, he has the chance to showcase the skills that made him a standout in high school. Colorado could get a versatile, playmaking corner who helps stabilize a secondary in need of talent and depth.

If given the chance to play a bigger role, Hobbs could develop into a key piece of Colorado’s secondary. For Sanders and his staff, he represents the kind of high-upside, low-risk addition that could pay big dividends next season.

Colorado’s Secondary Remains a Question Mark for Deion Sanders

As special as two-way star and Heisman winner Travis Hunter was for the Buffaloes, his impact was always going to be difficult to replace. Players with that level of rare ability don’t come around often, and his departure left a noticeable void at cornerback.

Since Hunter moved on, the position has been a challenge for Sanders and his staff to fully settle. While there have been solid moments, the secondary still lacks a true difference maker, making the need at corner even more apparent.

That’s where Hobbs becomes an interesting option. He brings the physicality and versatility Colorado has been missing, and coming from coach Marcus Freeman’s program, which is known for developing young defensive backs, makes him an even better fit.

With a clear opening in the secondary, Washington Jr. would have a chance to step in quickly and make an impact. The right addition at cornerback could go a long way toward stabilizing a defense that’s still searching for consistency.