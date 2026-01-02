Four Possible Landing Spots For Colorado Transfer Alexander McPherson

The Colorado Buffaloes are losing several players to the NCAA Transfer Portal, including Buffaloes edge rusher Alexander McPherson, one of the many recruits from the 2025 class entering the portal.

McPherson is a player with high upside who played in 10 games with Colorado through his true freshman season. With the portal window opening up, 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported that there are four schools currently on McPherson’s radar: Penn State, Auburn, Vanderbilt, and Ole Miss.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Why Each Landing Spot Makes Sense

McPherson has three years of eligibility remaining and is a young player with a high upside. Whether it is for development or a chance to compete for a national title, all four programs could be a good landing spot for McPherson.

Penn State had a tough season and will have a new coach in 2026, but it has the resources to be a competitive team next season. Penn State hired Matt Campbell, the former Iowa State coach, who has a high upside given his coaching history.

Dec 8, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Matt Campbell answers questions from the media after being announced as the Penn State Nittany Lions new head coach during a press conference at the Beaver Stadium Press Room. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State also has a strong history of sending defensive linemen to the NFL. McPherson showed he has a high upside with Colorado and could join the Nittany Lions, where he can develop into an NFL-caliber player.

The Ole Miss Rebels also lost their head coach, with Lane Kiffin joining the LSU Tigers, but they are currently competing for a national title in the College Football Playoff. If McPherson’s goal is to play for a playoff team, the Rebels will be a team to watch for as a landing spot.

MORE: Zac Taylor Doesn't Hold Back About Shedeur Sanders' Impact at Colorado

MORE: Colorado's Latest Transfer Portal Departure Adds To Buffaloes' Growing Concerns

MORE: Best Transfer Portal Fits For Former Colorado Cornerback DJ McKinney

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Vanderbilt is trending up as a program, and McPherson could give the Commodores defense a boost. The defensive line is also a need for Vanderbilt in the portal, making it an ideal landing spot for McPherson.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The other program in need of defensive linemen is the Auburn Tigers. The program lost several players across the defensive line due to being out of eligibility. Notably, the Tigers lost defensive lineman Malik Blocton to the portal, which is a tough blow to the defense. When it comes to playing time, Auburn could be an ideal landing spot for the former Buffaloes edge rusher.

How Losing Alex McPherson Impacts Colorado

Though McPherson only spent one season with Colorado, he has a high upside. As a true freshman, he was planned to be a long-term piece of the Buffaloes’ defense.

Through 10 games, he totaled 16 tackles, six quarterback hurries, and 0.5 sacks. He likely would have played a major role with Colorado next season, but will be finding a new home in 2026.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Colorado’s defense struggled to find consistency as a whole, but McPherson was a bright spot. He puts pressure on the opposing quarterback and has a bright future as an athlete.

With McPherson playing elsewhere in 2026, Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes will have to add to the defensive line through the portal. Through the 2026 recruiting class, the Buffaloes signed JUCO transfer edge Domata Peko Jr. and received a commitment from defensive lineman Joseph Peko.

With the two being the only defensive line commits, the position will be a priority through the portal for Sanders and the Buffaloes.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES