Why Colorado Fans Should Watch Transfer Quarterback Ryan Staub at Tennessee

The Colorado Buffaloes offseason is winding down, with spring practice fast approaching. It has been months defined by roster turnover as coach Deion Sanders worked the transfer portal. Still, a quiet but meaningful development involving one of his former quarterbacks may have shifted the conversation.

Colorado lost plenty of talent this offseason, though not every departure came from a player eager to leave. Quarterback Ryan Staub had been in Boulder since Sanders took over and remained one of the program’s most loyal pieces.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Ryan Staub (16) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He spent his time backing up Shedeur Sanders and likely would have slotted in behind five star freshman Julian Lewis again had he stayed.

Instead, Staub transferred to the Tennessee Volunteers in search of a real opportunity. That opportunity became more realistic after former Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar was denied a fifth year of eligibility.

Aguilar sued the NCAA in Knox County Chancery Court, arguing that his junior college seasons at City College of San Francisco and Diablo Valley College should not count toward his five year clock, but a judge denied the injunction and upheld the NCAA’s ruling.

Staub now enters spring with a real chance to compete with redshirt freshman George MacIntyre and five star freshman Faizon Brandon for the starting job. His path to playing time may run through Knoxville if he wants one last opportunity to prove himself.

Still, the growth he showed in Boulder under Sanders helped put him in position for this moment. If he capitalizes, it would quietly reflect well on Colorado’s quarterback development, even if the success ultimately comes in a different uniform.

Ryan Staub’s Exit Reflects the Impact of Colorado’s Transfer Moves

Staub and Sanders shared a strong bond in Colorado, and losing him will certainly leave a mark on the program. The bigger concern isn’t just what Staub meant to the locker room, but it’s that he now has a real chance to make an impact elsewhere.

Sanders and his defense have already faced challenges and every transfer like this adds another layer of difficulty. If Staub thrives in Knoxville, the ripple effects could be felt in Boulder for years.

For Sanders and the Buffaloes, Staub’s departure serves as a reminder that every roster decision carries real consequences. The loss could feel worse if Staub succeeds in Knoxville, highlighting just how much experience Colorado gave up at the quarterback position.

How Real Is Ryan Staub’s Shot at Starting With Tennessee?

The odds of Staub starting in Tennessee is still pretty low, but it’s not because of his talent. The program hit a homerun with the signing of five-star Faizon Brandon, who was the No. 3 overall recruit in this year’s recruiting class.

The biggest question isn’t about if Brandon will start, but when? The Volunteers could redshirt him for his freshman season, while Staub and MacIntyre battle for the starting position for this season.

Staub has shown flashes, but the fact that he couldn’t beat out Kaidon Salter or Lewis in Colorado isn’t a good sign. The SEC conference is much tougher than the Big 12 from both a talent and recruiting standpoint, which doesn’t help Staub’s case.

Even if Staub doesn’t win the starting job right away, this season will be important for him to show he can handle high-level competition. Every snap he gets will matter, giving him a chance to prove his skills in meaningful game situations.

How he performs in these opportunities could shape his future in the SEC and determine whether he becomes a long-term option for the Volunteers.