Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Kaidon Salter Reveals Big 12 Goals In Electric Team Speech
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has not named a starting quarterback for the season opener against Georgia Tech, but that has not stopped Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter from stepping into a leadership role.
In a video released by the Colorado Buffaloes, Salter was filmed breaking down the huddle and motivating his teammates:
"Ay man. This *expletive* starts now, bruh. Everybody say they want to make it to that Big 12 Championship. That *expletive* starts at practice. So we gotta go out, eat every day. You see your mama leaving your house when you had to go to school at six in the morning. This is for times like that, you know what I'm saying? Let's go, eat every day," said Salter.
Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Competition
Colorado has not yet named a starter, but "Coach Prime" has previously stated that he feels confident in either Salter or Lewis to lead the offense. The Buffaloes are replacing quarterback Shedeur Sanders, an outspoken leader during his time at Colorado. It appears as though Salter may be slowly filling those shoes that Sanders led from.
Will the Buffaloes lean on Salter an his experience, or has Lewis shown enough potential to win the starting job?
On Aug. 8, Deion Sanders provided an update on the quarterback competition:
"I'm looking to have great practices by these two young men (Salter and Lewis), and the cream of the crop is going to rise," Deion Sanders said. "It's not an urgency that we got to name this and name that. Both these guys can play. I think we could play well with either one of them, but we want to put ourselves in the best position totally, so it's still going on."
Big Ten Title Betting Odds
In Salter's address to his teammates, he talked about the Buffaloes reaching the Big Ten Championship as one of the group's goals. According to betting odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, Colorado has the 12th-best odds of winning the Big Ten title.
Here are betting odds for the Big Ten Conference Championship winner before the regular season begins:
1. Kansas State (+550)
1. Texas Tech (+550)
1. Arizona State (+550)
4. Utah (+600)
5. Baylor (+650)
6. TCU (+850)
7. Iowa State (+1300)
8. Kansas (+1400)
9. BYU (+2700)
10. Houston (+3000)
10. Cincinnati (+3000)
12. Colorado (+3300)
13. Arizona (+3500)
14. West Virginia (+4500)
15. Oklahoma State (+6000)
16. UCF (+8000)
New Look Colorado Buffaloes Offense
As Colorado is replacing quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the Buffaloes have some uncertainty under center. To help address the problem, "Coach Prime" has brought in former NFL offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to Colorado's coaching staff.
Salter spoke to the media about how Leftwich has impacted the quarterback room as the team practices in fall camp.
“Coach Leftwich has definitely helped us come together as a unit and practice at a higher level,” Salter said. “Every day when I’m out there, he’s got the other quarterbacks standing behind me going through progressions, reading the defense before the play and vice versa. He wasn’t here before, but it feels like he’s been here the whole time.”
