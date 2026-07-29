Former Colorado Quarterback Steps Into Spotlight With First Professional Start

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offense was led by quarterback Kaidon Salter for better or worse in 2025. Although he didn’t make an NFL roster after his senior season in Boulder, he found a role up north as he signed with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League.

He appeared for the Lions during the preseason but was a backup for the team until Week 8 of the regular season. He came in for Chase Brice in that game and threw for 121 yards on 9-of-15 passing. Now, he’s slated to make his first professional start against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday, according to Farhan Lalji of TS.

How Big 12 Prepared Kaidon Salter for First CFL Start

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) passes the ball in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Salter’s time with the Buffaloes was incredibly important in his preparation for the CFL, as it pinned him against competition he wouldn’t have faced otherwise. In his first four college seasons with the Liberty Flames of the Conference-USA, he faced just three Power Four teams, only one of which was ranked.

However, through a grueling Big 12 schedule at Colorado, Salter faced seven Power Four programs, two of which were ranked teams. Although Salter arguably wasn’t all that impressive in that time, he still faced the closest defenses to what the CFL presents in his career.

He also proved that he has what it takes to beat teams of that level. He was the starting quarterback in Colorado’s upset of the then-No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones on Oct. 11. His lack of consistency was what kept him out of the NFL, but in that game he threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns to no interceptions with an additional 57 yards on the ground.

How Colorado Buffaloes’ System Prepared Kaidon Salter

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Due to its larger field sizes, the CFL is known for playing to the strengths of mobile quarterbacks, and there’s never been any doubt that Salter is talented on the ground. In 2023, he was one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, rushing for 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns for Liberty.

But at Colorado, he was forced to expand his skill set. The CFL still requires its quarterbacks to be able to dial up the deep ball, given its unique three-down rule. In former offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s system, Salter was forced to lean on his arm frequently. Though his passing numbers weren’t outstanding, the experience Salter gained in that system has him prepared for his role as the Lions’ starter.

Kaidon Salter’s Rocky Exit From the Colorado Buffaloes

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) looks back at the bench in the first quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Salter hasn’t done much to acknowledge Colorado for his development, nor has the program thanked him much for his efforts.

After Salter went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft and received an invite to the Tennessee Titans’ minicamp, he acknowledged his Liberty coaching staff but made no mention of coach Deion Sanders and Colorado. On the other side of the coin, Colorado’s social media teams were delayed in posting about Salter’s minicamp invite, and Sanders never acknowledged the invite or his CFL signing.

Speculation was raised about Salter potentially trying to distance himself from Colorado, and that speculation was confirmed after he signed with the Lions. On the player profile of each CFL player, they get to list which college they attended before joining the league. Salter chose to list himself as a Liberty product, despite finishing his career as a Buff.

Regardless of the acknowledgement of either side, Salter will always have ties to the Buffaloes, and Colorado will always have him as a part of its history. Now, he carries that representation to the next level.

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