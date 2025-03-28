Deion Sanders Offers To Donate Uniforms To Youth Football Coaches Across Country
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is looking to donate uniforms to youth football coaches across the country, and he announced his plan on social media. "Coach Prime" has been known to give back to his community, and this move is the latest example.
"Is there any youth football coaches around the country that needs youth uniforms? I have a storage unit full of TRUTH uniforms that's new or barely worn. If you want them please contact @DeionSandersJr asap with a statement of why your team deserves the blessing," Sanders posted on X.
As Sanders mentions, the uniforms are from his time running TRUTH Sports, a youth sports organization founded by "Coach Prime." With Sanders busy coaching college football, the organization has seemingly closed its doors, but they are still looking to pay it forward by giving away uniforms to youth football teams in need.
While he was working for NFL Network, Sanders and TRUTH were featured by the league in a segment called NFL Forward.
"I would say I'm a founder of TRUTH, but we all have a wonderful role in making TRUTH what it is. I want all ethnicities, I want to make sure education is prevalent. I want to make sure the parents are involved, especially single mothers like mine. I want to make sure, the kids, we give them the best," said Sanders.
Sanders' involvement with TRUTH and this latest uniform donation is one of many charitable acts by the Colorado coach. While Sanders was the coach at Jackson State, he donated half of his salary in order to help the school complete upgrades to the football program's facilities.
Before the 2024 season, Sanders partnered with Colorado's name, image, and likeness (NIL) collective and Elevation Credit Union, opening 529 savings plans for the children of eight Buffaloes on his roster. The accounts started with $2,121, "Coach Prime's" jersey number, and they are designed to help pay for the future education of the kids of these Colorado players.
The Colorado coach is continuing his efforts, proposing a financial literacy class for his players during the spring. Sanders' latest idea involves replacing the traditional spring game by hosting another college football team for joint practices before a final scrimmage. As part of his plan, he wants to help teach players on both teams the importance of financial literacy, especially in the NIL era.
Syracuse coach Fran Brown was one of the first to publicly respond to Sanders' spring game idea, and Brown talked about his excitement for some of the potential teaching elements that would take place off of the football field.
“We got some financial literacy things that we are going to go through,” Brown said. “We’re going to have an academic session also for them to understand and know how important it is to handle all of those other pieces.”
According to reports, both teams filed paperwork with the NCAA, seeking approval to turn Sanders' spring game idea into a reality.