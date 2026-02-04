Winners and Losers From Colorado’s Transfer Portal Efforts

The Colorado Buffaloes experienced another transfer portal–heavy offseason, losing 36 players while bringing in 42 new additions. Once again, Colorado coach Deion Sanders leaned heavily on the portal as his primary tool for roster construction in Boulder.

One of the biggest losses came in the form of former five-star offensive lineman and projected 2027 NFL Draft pick Jordan Seaton. After two seasons in Boulder, Seaton entered the transfer portal and signed with the LSU Tigers, leaving a significant gap on the offensive line.

Even with departures like Seaton, the Buffaloes added some much-needed talent for next season.

Sanders and his staff made an immediate impact on both sides of the ball. Key additions include four-star Tennessee safety Boo Carter, four-star Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moor Jr., and linebacker Liona Lefau.

Despite the heavy turnover, Colorado appears well-positioned for a competitive season. With experienced transfers and top-tier recruits already making an impact, the Buffaloes’ roster is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing in the Big 12 heading into next year.

Winner: Julian Lewis

The biggest takeaway from the Buffaloes’ transfer portal work this offseason centers on redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis. Sanders underscored that focus by hiring former Sacramento State head coach Brennan Marion as offensive coordinator.

Along with the coaching change, Colorado’s overhaul of the wide receiver room signals that Lewis’ development is a clear top priority.

The additions around him are significant. Colorado brought in DeAndre Moore Jr., San Jose State standout Danny Scudero, Miami (OH)’s Kam Perry, and Hornets’ speedster Ernest Campbell, giving Lewis a much deeper group of pass catchers than he had a year ago.

It’s hard to identify a bigger winner from the portal than Lewis, especially when considering how tailored these moves are to his growth. Moore Jr. and Scudero figure to have the biggest immediate impact as the primary targets Lewis will look to build chemistry with.

Scudero arrives after finishing top five in the FBS with 88 receptions and 1,291 receiving yards.

His production provides Colorado with its most potent vertical threat since Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Moore Jr., on the other hand, brings four-star level talent that never really translated during his time with Texas, as he was buried on the depth chart.

With a new coordinator and revamped wide reciever room, Lewis enters the season with more support than he has ever received. If that chemistry clicks quickly, he has all the potential to become the engine that drives Colorado’s offense.

Winner: Brennan Marion

Another winner worth focusing on is offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, whose offseason was defined by key additions on the offensive side of the ball. The Buffaloes made major upgrades to both the wide receiver and running back rooms, reshaping the identity of the offense.

Adding Scudero, Moore Jr., Perry, and Ernest Campbell wasn’t just a win for Lewis; it was a big one for Marion as well. With Marion calling plays, Colorado’s offense now has the personnel to play faster, more creatively, and with far more punch.

The running back room followed the same trend, bringing in Damian Henderson II and Jaquail Smith from the Hornets, along with Richard Young from Alabama, giving Marion the flexibility to fully unleash his offensive vision and keep defenses under constant pressure.

Loser: Deion Sanders

As strong as the Buffaloes’ offseason was on paper, it’s difficult to ignore how costly it was for Sanders. Losing Seaton was a significant blow, and the departures of safety Tawfiq Byard and wide receiver Omarion Miller only compounded the damage.

All three players were viewed as part of Sanders’ long-term vision for the program, which makes their exits especially tough to swallow. While Colorado was able to replace them, losing more than 40 players and several starters in a single offseason is hard to gloss over.

That level of turnover puts added pressure on Sanders to make his transfer portal–heavy approach pay off quickly.

Even with solid replacements in place, the volume of departures highlights the volatility that continues to define Colorado’s rebuild, where the challenge now is turning constant change into sustained success.

Loser: Joseph Williams

Even with Sanders being viewed as one of the biggest transfer portal losers this offseason, wide receiver Joseph Williams falls into that category as well. He was expected to take a noticeable step forward this season, but instead now appears buried on the depth chart.

With Omarion Miller leaving for Arizona State, Williams seemed like the natural replacement for the Buffaloes. Instead, the additions of Scudero, Moore Jr., Perry, and Campbell have created heavy competition for snaps.

What once looked like a clear path to an expanded role has quickly turned into an uphill climb, and unless Williams can separate himself soon, his role could continue to shrink as Colorado’s revamped receiver room comes together.