Where Every Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Found A New Home

Nowadays, a Colorado Buffaloes offseason is synonymous with chaos.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders lost 36 members of last year's squad to the transfer portal, among the most of any team in the nation. Many of them were impact players who found homes at bigger schools. Where did the now-former Buffs land?

Jordan Seaton, Offensive Tackle: LSU

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) looks on before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Seaton surprised many with the timing of his portal entry, but his departure makes sense on a grand scale. The midseason All-American and All-Big 12 Second Team selection came to Boulder with sky-high expectations and lived up to all of them, but Colorado's recent struggles hold plenty of weight.

When he likely hears his name called in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft, Colorado won't follow it. He'll play in Baton Rouge as a junior under coach Lane Kiffin in hopes of winning a national title.

Omarion Miller, Wide Receiver: Arizona State

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates a touchdown reception in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

To the surprise of no one, Miller broke out as a junior and finished top five in the Big 12 in both receiving yards (808) and touchdowns (eight). He was Colorado's top target last season, but quickly made his intentions clear once time was up.

Now, Miller will look to catapult himself to the NFL at Arizona State, where he'll meet the Buffaloes next November.

Tawfiq Byard, Safety: Texas A&M

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) celebrates his interception in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A captain of the Buffaloes' defense in 2025, Byard leaves both on and off-field impact for Sanders to replace. He led Colorado in tackles and made oodles of impact plays as one of his unit's lone bright spots, quickly warranting greener pastures in the SEC.

London Merritt, Defensive End: Clemson

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie VII runs at half time against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A top recruit once committed to Ohio State a year ago, Merritt gave spark to a defensive line full of duds last fall. The freshman quickly earned opportunities while demonstrating a high ceiling, but Clemson's strong pedigree came calling.

Alexander McPherson, Defensive End: Penn State

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Alexander McPherson (98) celebrates a defensive play in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Merritt played at IMG Academy alongside McPherson, another freshman who made a fascinating first impression. His production was spread thin throughout the season, but hinted at a future star.

Former Iowa State coach Matt Campbell took note, recruiting him away from the Buffs to his new home in Happy Valley.

DJ McKinney, Cornerback: Notre Dame

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos cornerback DJ McKinney (8) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McKinney had a down year after dominating alongside wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter during his first season in Boulder. Still, he maintained his position as Colorado's most reliable cornerback on a defense that couldn't get much right.

After four interceptions in two seasons, he'll finish his college career with the Fighting Irish.

Dre'lon Miller, Wide Receiver/Running Back: Baylor

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Dre'Lon Miller (6) runs the ball during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Miller's versatility and personality always earned him good standing under Coach Prime. But after a promising freshman season, he slumped as a sophomore for just 158 receiving yards despite increased rushing production.

He'll meet Colorado again in September when the Buffaloes travel to Waco. Miller could have better days ahead alongside gifted quarterback DJ Lagway.

Brandon Davis-Swain, Defensive Lineman: Texas A&M

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain (91) reacts to a turnover in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The youth of Colorado's defensive line seldom found paydirt but showed immense potential, and Davis-Swain was no exception. He registered 1.5 sacks as a redshirt freshman before joining Byard at Texas A&M.

John Slaughter, Safety: Purdue

Tennessee defensive back John Slaughter (12) celebrating with teammates during the NCAA college football game against Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another high-upside yet on-and-off defender, Slaughter emerged late last season to finish with two interceptions and a forced fumble. He's off to the Big Ten, perhaps to replace another former Buffs safety, Myles Slusher.

Dallan Hayden, Running Back: Memphis

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Hayden was expected to thrive at Colorado, but only showed a few quick bursts of his high-octane talent. He rushed for 522 yards and two touchdowns and was one of several Buffs to join fomrer Director of Player Personnel Corey Phillips at Memphis.

Carter Stoutmire, Safety: Arkansas

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Carter Stoutmire (23) before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Stoutmire's time in Boulder peaked when supplementing an injured Shilo Sanders in 2024, but as a full-time starter, it wasn't the same. He's amassed 90 tackles, 12 pass breakups and two forced fumbles over three seasons at Colorado, but never found consistency. An Arkansas side long searching for its glory days is throwing him a lifeline.

Simeon Price, Running Back: Oregon

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price (26) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

At times, Price was Colorado's most explosive running back last season. He averaged 6.8 yards per carry and picked up two touchdowns in a little more than three games before injury cut his season short. Coach Dan Lanning's Ducks could utilize him to a great extent.

Jehiem Oatis, Defensive Tackle: Ole Miss

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis (96) before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Oatis disappointed as a Buff after Sanders made the Alabama Crimson Tide product his highest-profile portal add last offseason. The mountain of a man now returns to the SEC and his home state.

Samuel Okunlola, Defensive End: Virginia Tech

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos defensive end Samuel Okunlola (93) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Okunlola suffered a season-ending injury in week 1 after logging three sacks in year one as a Buffalo. The former Pittsburgh Panther will head back to the ACC to play under coach James Franklin.

Ryan Staub, Quarterback: Tennessee

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Buffaloes fans will always remember Staubmania, the four drives from heaven against Delaware that put Colorado's quarterback situation on its head early last season. Staub struggled mightily under expectations, however.

Over three seasons with the Buffaloes, he cherished his backup role but showed enough to earn a shot in the SEC. Staub likely won't start, but should sit pretty behind whoever takes snaps for the Vols going forward.

Isaiah Hardge, Wide Receiver/Cornerback: Tennessee

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and wide receiver Isaiah Hardge (17) during the first quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Joining Staub on Rocky Top is Hardge, a versatile piece who grew close to Coach Prime but never quite earned enough trust for a full-time role. He played offense, defense and was an ace of special teams, so Tennessee could play him in an array of combinations.

Kam Mikell, Wide Receiver: Georgia Southern

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Kam Mikell (18) runs the ball during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Another player with a two-way skillset, Mikell got 19 carries in a hybrid running back role last season. He collected 75 yards and could have been a fascinating piece for new Buffs offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, but instead will test his luck in the Sun Belt.

Teon Parks, Cornerback: TCU

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes tight end JJ Buchanan (81) catches a pass against Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Teon Parks (3) during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Parks was named a Buff after breaking out in the FCS with Illinois State, but it never panned out. He managed 21 tackles and two pass deflections but was undersized and overmatched against Big 12 receivers. Still, the Horned Frogs are keeping him in-conference in hopes that his struggles were situational.

Tyler Brown, Offensive Guard: James Madison

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos guard Tyler Brown (56) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brown was a 12-game starter on Colorado's offensive line in 2024, but got buried under a portal haul last season. The veteran is aiming for his eighth season of college football with JMU.

Tawfiq Thomas, Defensive Tackle: Georgia Tech

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas (95) celebrates the win with fans following the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Thomas performed well in limited action with Colorado over the last two seasons. He managed 12 tackles (1.5) over four games in 2025 before missing eight due to injury. The Floridian who started his career at Louisville is headed back east with the Yellow Jackets.

Shaun Myers, Linebacker: UAB

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Shaun Myers (40) celebrates a tackle for a loss during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Myers joined the Buffs from South Alabama and saw intermittent success last season. He played in every game, starting four, and posted 36 tackles (five for loss), one forced fumble and one recovery. With one last year of eligibility, he's headed to the American Conference in hopes of a more secure role.

Terrell Timmons Jr., Wide Receiver: Memphis

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Terrell Timmons Jr. (82) during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Timmons played in 13 games over two seasons in Boulder but was never much more than a trusty downfield blocker. He made three catches in 2025 before transferring away to the Tigers.

TJ Branch, Safety: UCF

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety TJ Branch (22) during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Branch stood out in Colorado's spring game but did not see action in the fall. He redshirted and found another Big 12 home in his home state of Florida.

Gavriel Lightfoot, Defensive Tackle: San Diego State

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Gavriel Lightfoot (99) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Lightfoot was recovering from a preseason injury for all of last fall. The formerly productive Fresno State Bulldog went back to the Mountain West.

Christian Hudson, Defensive Tackle: Boston College

Mainland's Kwasie Kwaku Jr. (Bethune-Cookman), Christian Hudson (Colorado) and Phillip Moore (Bethune-Cookman) gather for a photo during a ceremony on the first day of the early signing window, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at Mainland High School. | David TuckerNews-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hudson was a coveted three-star recruit but never saw much of a chance to prove his worth on the interior. He played 17 snaps of defense last season before transferring away to the ACC.

Carde Smith, Offensive Tackle: Memphis

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes student section fans during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Smith joined Colorado as a marquee four-star recruit, notably holding close ties to quarterback Julian Lewis. He played the Buffs' final three games on special teams, but that wasn't enough to keep him around.

Noah King, Cornerback: Sacramento State

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Chip during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

King signed with Kansas State before flipping to the Buffs as a four-star recruit. While talent was there, he never saw the field and redshirted before dropping to the FCS.

Mantrez Walker, Linebacker: UAB

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General wide view ofthe second half between the Iowa State Cyclones against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Walker was a three-star recruit who didn't play during his lone season at Colorado. He earned solid Power Four interest upon entering the portal, but chose the Blazers for a solid opportunity.

Remaining uncommitted (as of 1/31):



- Cooper Lovelace, offensive lineman

- Walker Anderson, offensive lineman

- Tavian Coleman, defensive tackle

- Nikhil Webb Walker, defensive end

- Kyle Carpenter, cornerback

- Tyrecus Davis, cornerback

- Braden Keith, cornerback

- Terrance Love, safety