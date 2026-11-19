Following one of their biggest wins of the season, the Colorado Buffaloes are set to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium in their next Big 12 matchup. After taking down the Houston Cougars in a 42-32 victory, Colorado has the opportunity to carry their momentum into the final stretch of their regular season. In order to do so, they’re going to need to bring the same type of consistent execution on the field.

The Colorado offense showed plenty of promise against Houston, specifically in the run game, where the Buffaloes recorded 261 rushing yards. That performance provided a much-needed boost in confidence for this team, which has struggled to find a steady rhythm throughout the season.

Cincinnati, on the other hand, is looking for and in need of a win as well, since it has suffered three consecutive losses. Bowl eligibility is still a possibility for both programs, so this matchup has a little more at stake as the end of the regular season continues to loom over both teams.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Final Preview

Finding a way to slow down Cincinnati’s rushing attack will be one of the biggest challenges for Colorado. The Bearcats sit among the nation’s top 10 teams when it comes to rushing yards per game, as they average about 227. Cincinnati running back Cole Tabb has been a driving force behind the success that the offense has had. Not only is he averaging over nine yards per carry, but he’s also approaching the 1,000-yard mark for this 2026 season.

While Colorado has faced tough opponents in the past, when preparing for Cincinnati, it will have to get ready for its physical style of play. The Buffaloes have demonstrated that they can make effective stops against opposing run schemes, and they can take their experience thus far to capitalize on any weaknesses Cincinnati might present. Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson and his receiving corps could be the ones to truly make a difference in this matchup.

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Quinton Hammonds (7) tackles Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) during the first half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams continues to be one of the Buffaloes’ top offensive weapons and could see opportunities against the Cincinnati secondary, which has allowed more than enough passing production this year. If the Colorado offensive line can protect Wilson well enough, and Wilson can protect the ball and make connections downfield, then the Buffaloes should be able to execute plenty of explosive plays.

Having come off of their impressive performance against Houston, Colorado will need to establish dominance and their run game early on. Having multiple ways to move the ball around will inevitably make things more difficult for the Bearcats' defense, and it can prevent Cincinnati from focusing so intensely on Wilson and the passing attack.

Final Prediction

This game has the full potential to be very interesting. On one side, there are the Buffaloes, who have an opportunity to take advantage of a Cincinnati defense that has been struggling. On the other side, Cincinnati has obviously seen the tough season that the Buffaloes have had and can capitalize on any mistakes or struggles they present. On top of that, they also have home-field advantage.

The Bearcats are entering the matchup with a record of 5-5 and 4-1 at Nippert Stadium. A victory would be particularly vital for Cincinnati because it would put it in a position to secure bowl eligibility. The Bearcats' rushing attack is what could most likely give the Buffaloes the most problems.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even so, Colorado has plenty of reasons to have confidence going into this game. Against Houston, Colorado looked like a complete team with chemistry, and it was able to find success in its passing and running games. If that same offensive production carries over to Cincinnati, the Buffaloes could put themselves in a great position for an upset.

The biggest factor could be whether or not the Buffaloes can limit Tabb and force the Bearcats into more telling passing situations. Cincinnati has the home-field advantage and a threatening rushing attack, but Colorado’s recent performance against Houston demonstrated that, despite it being later in the season, it can cause disruption and earn yet another victory.

Score Prediction: Colorado 31, Cincinnati 28.

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