Predicting the Colorado Buffaloes Starting Lineup Before the Spring Game

After several additions in the transfer portal, the Colorado Buffaloes are projected to have a lot of new starters in 2026. Coach Deion Sanders and the entire staff will use the spring to evaluate where every position group sits and any changes that need to be made.

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Colorado State Rams running back Damian Henderson II (34) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Julian Lewis to Lead Colorado's Offense

With no surprise, redshirt sophomore Julian Lewis is projected to be the starter at the quarterback position. Lewis was able to get some game experience in 2025, and with a full spring in Brennan Marion’s offense, Lewis should be able to become a solid quarterback for Colorado in 2026.

In the running back room, Damian Henderson II and Micah Welch could share the load in the backfield as the projected starters.

Henderson has the benefit of playing in Marion’s offense during 2025. With that experience, Henderson can help the other backs understand how Marion wants to run the offense, which could create a very deep backfield. Welch returns to Colorado after the 2025 season and could provide solid speed and ability to share carries in the backfield with a variety of backs.

At the wide receiver position, Danny Scudero, Joseph Williams, DeAndre Moore Jr., and Kam Perry are expected to be the main options. Scudero, Perry, and Moore have all transferred over to Colorado, and with great success in 2025, they could help add another level to the Buffaloes' offense.

Williams is one of the few returning Buffaloes from last season, and as such, he can provide an understanding of the culture to the new transfers as well as a solid option for Lewis down the field in 2026.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

At tight end, Zach Atkins is the projected starter for Colorado heading into next season. Atkins was good for the Buffaloes in 2025, but was not necessarily a go-to option in the passing game. However, in a new offense that could change and enable him to be more of a factor in an explosive Colorado offense.

The offensive line has made massive changes, and as such, there could be several new starters up front. The projections are Bo Hughley at left tackle, Yahya Attia at left guard, Demeterius Hunter at center, Jose Soto at right guard, and at right tackle, Larry Johnson III. With solid size and ability, this group has the potential to help Marion’s offense come to life during 2026.

This unit struggled in 2026, but Coach Prime went out and found players who have the physical traits as well as the success from the 2025 season.

Other potential starters at tackle could be Leon Bell, tackle Taj White, and tackle Jayven Richardson, who all provide solid size at tackle in case of injury. At guard, Jayvon McFadden gives the Buffaloes an experienced player to provide depth as well.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Defensive Projection

It was no secret that the defensive line needed to improve in stopping the run and getting after opposing quarterbacks. The Buffaloes went out and did more than just improve; they found players with great production and potential. Defensive coordinator Chris Marve should be able to help this defense take a step forward with his ability to teach and lead the defense.

Along the defensive line, the starters project to be edges Toby Anene and Lamont Lester Jr. On the interior at defensive tackle are Ezra Christensen and Santana Hopper.

Christensen and Lester specifically have lots of eyes on them, and many Buffaloes fans are expecting great things from the pairing. All four of these players had great output in 2025, and there is hope that this group can be very dominant next season.

On the second level of the defense at linebacker, Liona Lefau and Gideon Lampron have a good chance to become the starters. Lampron and Lefau both shined in 2025 with explosive plays in the backfield in addition to being solid in coverage. Tyler Martinez also provides great depth at the position if Lefau or Lampron goes down with an injury.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) attempts to make a catch over James Madison Dukes cornerback Justin Eaglin (30) during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

After a solid season from the secondary last season, there are a few new additions that should be able to help continue to improve Colorado’s pass defense. The projected starters include Justin Eaglin and RJ Johnson on the outside and Boo Carter at slot corner.

RJ Johnson is returning to Colorado after a limited role in 2025, and with spring practices starting, he has the opportunity to show why he should be in the starting rotation. Eaglin and Carter both have experience as starters and should be solid in coverage next season.

In the early part of spring practices, Cree Thomas has made a great impression, and he could compete for some reps with the starters as well.

At safety, two transfers project to take most of the reps in Randon Fontenette and Naeton Micthell. Fontennette and Mitchell have both seen significant reps against high-level competition with the capability to be solid in coverage, fit gaps in the run game, and provide communication on the back-end.

These projections will change throughout spring practices, with players trending up and down before fall camp even begins. No matter what happens, this Colorado team has made several changes, and the outlook is very likely to be a lot better in 2026 than it was in 2025.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE