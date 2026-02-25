Colorado’s Quentin Gibson Garners Major Attention for Special Teams Impact

The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a three-win season under coach Deion Sanders, but there is still reason for optimism as spring camp approaches. One of the Buffaloes’ freshmen recently earned a major accolade from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

That freshman is wide receiver and special teams standout Quentin Gibson, who earned the 2025 FWAA Freshman Special Teams Player of the Year award. Though his opportunities on offense were limited, he made a major impact on special teams throughout the season.

Gibson is a true playmaker who could help raise the level of the Buffaloes’ offense if given the opportunity. In the meantime, he is expected to continue making waves in special teams play, where he has already made his presence felt.

He hauled in 15 passes for 71 yards in the previous season, but it was in kickoff returns that he truly excelled, averaging 23.8 yards per return and accumulating almost 600 yards in total return yards.

Being honored by the FWAA solidifies Gibson’s status as one of the best young playmakers in the country in return play. Gibson’s award-winning season is a preview of what he is set to do for the Buffaloes in the years to come.

Can Quentin Gibson Turn Special Teams Success Into Offensive Impact?

It is an uphill climb for Gibson to find a spot in the Buffaloes' offense this season, considering the depth of talent the Buffaloes possess at wide receiver. They have no shortage of talent on the offense side of the ball, making it difficult for a freshman to get significant playing time.

Gibson is currently low on the depth chart, trailing behind incoming transfers like former San Jose State wide receiver Danny Scudero, former Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., and former Miami (OH) wide receiver Kam Perry. Others likely ahead of him as well are wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. and wide receiver Joseph Williams.

With so many experienced players and high-profile recruits, breaking into the lineup is a tough task for a newcomer. Earning meaningful snaps is especially challenging on an offense that likes to spread the ball around.

Still, Gibson’s hustle and versatility could help him earn time on the field down the road. If he continues to shine on special teams and adapts to the speed of the college game, he could make a noticeable impact.

With consistent effort, he has a real chance to surprise some people and work his way into the rotation despite the stacked talent ahead of him.

Quentin Gibson’s Talent Might Give Deion Sanders Another Weapon on Offense

While Gibson has been impressive on special teams, it is now time for Sanders and Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion to find ways to get Gibson involved on offense. Gibson has already proven to have talent and skills on special teams, and that is exactly what the offense needs.

Gibson has the potential to contribute to the team in certain packages, but with Moore Jr. and Perry being experienced players who will not be around for long, Gibson’s time is limited. It may not happen this year, but 2027 could be the year he gets his chance.

Colorado redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis could use all the help he can get, and having Gibson on the offense could be the spark that the Buffaloes need.

Gibson’s FWAA Freshman Special Teams Player of the Year honor shows just how dynamic he can be. If he builds on that success, the Buffaloes could have a true game-changing playmaker ready to make an even bigger impact in the years ahead.