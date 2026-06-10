Colorado Comes Up Short For Recruit Jaden Baldwin Behind ACC Team

The Colorado Buffaloes were one of the finalists to receive the commitment from class of 2027 recruit, wide receiver Jaden Baldwin. Baldwin announced that he would be committing to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Jaden Baldwin Commits to Pitt Panthers

Basha wideout Jaden Baldwin catches a pass during a practice at Basha High School on April 25, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jaden Baldwin is a 5-11, 180 pound wide receiver out of Chandler, Arizona. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 63 wide receiver in the 2027 class per 247Sports. Baldwin had narrowed down his school list to five schools in April of 2026: Colorado, Pitt, UNLV, Penn State, and Iowa State.

On June 9, Baldwin announced on social media that he would be committing to Pitt.

“My recruitment is 100 percent shut down. I am committing to the University of Pittsburgh to continue the legacy,” Baldwin posted on his X account. "I would like to thank God, my parents, teammates, coaches, and everyone who has supported me along this journey. Hail to Pitt!!”

My recruitment is 100% shut down. I am committing to the University of Pittsburgh to continue the legacy. I would like to thank God, my parents, teammates, coaches, and everyone who has supported me along this journey. Hail to Pitt!! pic.twitter.com/p1EKaCfVhV — Jaden Baldwin (@_jadenbaldwin) June 9, 2026

He will be continue the family legacy at Pitt. Jaden Baldwin is the son of former NFL wide receiver Jonathan Baldwin. Jonathan Baldwin played his collegiate career at Pitt from 2008-2010 before being selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field between plays during the first quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In three seasons at Pitt, Jonathan Baldwin had 128 receptions for 2,337 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was named First-team All-Big East in 2009. His son Jaden will now try to make a name for himself at the same school.

As a junior for Basha High School in 2025-26, Baldwin hauled in 64 receptions for 820 yards and six touchdowns. He now joins a Panthers 2027 recruiting class that Rivals ranks No. 32 in the country and No. 8 in the ACC with 21 commits. Just one of these commits for Pitt to this point is a blue prospect (rated either four of five stars).

Colorado had been on a roll in recruiting leading up to this. Over the past weekend, Colorado received five commitments from class of 2027 recruits. Their 2027 class is currently at 14 commits, with four from blue chips.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Rivals ranks this class No. 39 in the country and No. 4 in the Big 12. As recently as one week ago, Colorado was ranked No. 2 in the Big 12, but has since dropped a couple spots. Despite this slight fall, the Buffs are still in a much better spot than they were a year ago, when their 2026 class was ranked second-to-last in the Big 12.

This is a promising sign for Colorado coach Deion Sanders. The Buffaloes are coming off a 2025 season where they went 3-9, missing a bowl game for the second time in three years under Coach Prime. In the Sanders era that dates back to 2023, Colorado has an overall record of 16-21. Their 2026 season will kick off on Sept. 3 at Georgia Tech.

Will they find their way back to a bowl game?

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